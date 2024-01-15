en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Arkansas Women’s Basketball Team Triumphs Over Alabama: A Game of Strategy and Skill

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:13 pm EST
Arkansas Women’s Basketball Team Triumphs Over Alabama: A Game of Strategy and Skill

In an electrifying college basketball match, the Arkansas women’s basketball team, FGFTRebARKANSAS, delivered a powerful performance to outshine ALABAMA, ending the game with a decisive 77-59 victory. The match, dominated by Arkansas’s 40.278 field goal percentage and a laudable 72.2% success rate at free throws, saw the team making a mark with their strategic moves and formidable game plan.

Arkansas Commands the Court

Arkansas showcased their prowess by converting 6 out of their 24 three-point attempts, transcribing to a 25% accuracy from the arc. Maryam Dauda stood out in the defensive line-up with a staggering 10 blocked shots, significantly bolstering the team’s defensive strength. On the offensive front, Samara Spencer led the scoring for Arkansas, amassing 31 points, of which 2 out of 7 came from three-pointers. The team also demonstrated a solid defensive game with a total of 11 blocked shots and 5 steals, marking their authority on the court.

Alabama’s Struggle

Contrastingly, ALABAMA grappled on the court with a comparatively lower field goal percentage of 36.923 and a free throw percentage of 42.9. They did manage a better accuracy from the three-point line, hitting 8 out of 20 attempts, a 40% success rate. However, Timmons and Williams led the three-point scoring for Alabama, each scoring 2, could not turn the tide in their favor. Their struggle was evident as they accumulated 15 turnovers and managed only 3 blocked shots, contributing to their defeat.

Victory Amidst Cheers

The match, held in the presence of an enthusiastic audience of 2,467, was overseen by officials Teresa Stuck, Natasha Camy, and Michael McConnell. Despite a slow start, Arkansas’s victory was marked by Maryam Dauda’s record-breaking performance and the team’s 10th straight win in Tuscaloosa. Their triumph stands as a testament to their skill, strategy, and sheer will, painting a promising picture for the matches to come.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
49 seconds ago
Nacho Fernandez Celebrates First Trophy Win as Real Madrid Captain in Super Cup
In a triumphant display of football, Real Madrid clinched the Spanish Super Cup with a resounding 4-1 victory over their arch-rivals Barcelona. The victory was marked by a stellar performance from Vinicius Jr, who scored a hat-trick in the first half, setting the tone for the team’s dominant show. This win held a special significance
Nacho Fernandez Celebrates First Trophy Win as Real Madrid Captain in Super Cup
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys in High-Scoring NFL Game
2 mins ago
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys in High-Scoring NFL Game
Stanford Cardinals Secure Victory in Tense Basketball Matchup
2 mins ago
Stanford Cardinals Secure Victory in Tense Basketball Matchup
West Indies Cricketers Shine in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
49 seconds ago
West Indies Cricketers Shine in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
USC Triumphs Over UCLA in Thrilling College Basketball Showdown
1 min ago
USC Triumphs Over UCLA in Thrilling College Basketball Showdown
Arkansas Triumphs Over Alabama in Intense College Basketball Match-Up
2 mins ago
Arkansas Triumphs Over Alabama in Intense College Basketball Match-Up
Latest Headlines
World News
Nacho Fernandez Celebrates First Trophy Win as Real Madrid Captain in Super Cup
49 seconds
Nacho Fernandez Celebrates First Trophy Win as Real Madrid Captain in Super Cup
West Indies Cricketers Shine in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
49 seconds
West Indies Cricketers Shine in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
Major Opinion Poll Forecasts Upheaval in UK's Political Landscape
53 seconds
Major Opinion Poll Forecasts Upheaval in UK's Political Landscape
Tri-Cities Battles Extreme Cold: Families Navigate Health Risks
1 min
Tri-Cities Battles Extreme Cold: Families Navigate Health Risks
USC Triumphs Over UCLA in Thrilling College Basketball Showdown
1 min
USC Triumphs Over UCLA in Thrilling College Basketball Showdown
India's Health and Environment Ministries Collaborate to Combat Malaria in Forest Regions
2 mins
India's Health and Environment Ministries Collaborate to Combat Malaria in Forest Regions
Arkansas Triumphs Over Alabama in Intense College Basketball Match-Up
2 mins
Arkansas Triumphs Over Alabama in Intense College Basketball Match-Up
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys in High-Scoring NFL Game
2 mins
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys in High-Scoring NFL Game
Nigeria's Healthcare Crisis: The Struggle Between the Public and Private Sector
2 mins
Nigeria's Healthcare Crisis: The Struggle Between the Public and Private Sector
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
34 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
57 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
1 hour
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app