Arkansas to Increase Assistant Coaches' Salary: A 4.4% Uptick for the 2024 Football Season

As the 2024 football season gears up, the University of Arkansas is set to elevate the combined annual salary of its on-field football assistant coaches to a projected $6.15 million, marking a 4.4% uptick from the previous year. This increase in the remuneration pool primarily stems from the appointment of Bobby Petrino as the new offensive coordinator, who entered the fold with a starting annual salary of $1.5 million in March, after pocketing $350,000 for his initial three months.
Change in the Coaching Roster
The former offensive coordinator, Dan Enos, was shown the exit doors in October, while he had two years left on his contract. His agreement with the university included a $1.1 million annual salary and a $2.8 million buyout clause. Eric Mateos, who stepped into Enos' shoes, will command a $700,000 annual paycheck, identical to his predecessor Cody Kennedy, who transferred to Mississippi State.
Salary Adjustments Across the Board
Ronnie Fouch, the Razorbacks' new receivers coach, will commence his tenure with a $200,000 initial annual salary, which is $140,000 down from Kenny Guiton, the previous coach now imparting his expertise at Wisconsin. Unveiling a look into the past, in 2022, the assistant coaches' salary pool reached its peak at $6.44 million, buoyed by defensive coordinator Barry Odom's record $1.85 million.
The Financial Picture for 2024
However, the total salary pool dipped to $5.89 million in 2023 following the departures of both coordinators, Odom and Kendal Briles, for positions at UNLV and TCU, respectively. Folding in head coach Sam Pittman's $5.25 million salary, the total staff compensation for Arkansas in 2024 will tally up to $11.4 million, marginally lower than the $11.44 million in 2022. It's important to note that Pittman's salary does not incorporate potential retention bonuses, which could inflate by up to $1.2 million for the 2024 season.
In a related development, Bobby Petrino, the Razorbacks' new offensive coordinator, has recruited and offered a scholarship to Krosse Johnson, a wide receiver from New Orleans. Johnson, after his recent visit to the campus, feels more convinced about his decision to join the Razorbacks.