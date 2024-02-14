Arkansas Cycling Season 2024: A Diverse Array of Events for Every Rider

Get ready, Arkansas! The 2024 cycling season is upon us, and it's packed with a diverse array of events for every type of rider. From mountain biking to gravel races, road races, and endurance events, there's something for everyone.

Kicking Off the Season

Mark your calendars for March 3, when the Southern Enduro Tour continues with the Redemption Enduro in Eureka Springs. This challenging mountain bike race is bound to be an exhilarating start to the season.

Free Events for All

Cycling doesn't have to break the bank, and Arkansas has some fantastic free events lined up. Join the Cinnamon Roll in Goshen on March 9, a beginner-friendly ride that's perfect for those looking to get their feet wet in the world of cycling. And don't miss the Highlands Gravel Classic on April 27, a free gravel race that's open to riders of all skill levels.

Notable Events and Competitions

For those seeking a challenge, there are several notable events to look out for. The Wildcat Marathon and Northwoods Enduro in Hot Springs on March 16-17 will test even the most seasoned riders. And the Ouachita Challenge in Oden on March 23-24 is a must-attend event for gravel enthusiasts.

But perhaps the most highly anticipated event of the season is the U.S. Pro Cup in Fayetteville on April 3-7. This prestigious race features Olympians and world champions competing for qualifying points ahead of the Summer Olympic Games in Paris. It's a rare opportunity to see some of the world's best cyclists in action, right here in Arkansas.

With so many events to choose from, the 2024 cycling season is shaping up to be one for the books. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a newcomer to the sport, there's something for everyone. So grab your bike, hit the trails, and let's get rolling!

Registration prices and event locations can be found on the official Arkansas cycling website. Don't miss out on your chance to be a part of this exciting season!