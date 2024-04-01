Arjun Erigaisi Crowned India's New Chess No.1, Surges to World's Top 10 in FIDE Rankings

In a significant reshuffle at the top of Indian chess, Arjun Erigaisi has emerged as India's new number one chess player, according to the latest FIDE rankings released on Monday. With a remarkable standard rating of 2756, Erigaisi is now ranked ninth in the world. This achievement marks a milestone in his career, making him the second Indian to reach the top spot in the national rankings after D Gukesh and the fourth Indian to enter the global top 10.

Rise to the Top

Erigaisi's ascent to the pinnacle of Indian chess was bolstered by his impressive performance at recent international competitions, including a strong showing at the GRENKE Chess Open 2024. He gained 8.3 Elo rating points from these events, propelling him past other Indian chess luminaries such as the legendary Viswanathan Anand, who now ranks as the second-highest rated Indian player. Following closely are the young prodigies Praggnanandhaa R, Gukesh D, and Vidit Santosh Gujrathi, all of whom are gearing up for the prestigious Candidates Tournament 2024.

India's Chess Prodigies on the Global Stage

The global chess scene remains highly competitive, with former world champion Magnus Carlsen leading the pack. The upcoming Candidates Tournament is set to be a battleground for some of the world's best players, with the likes of Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura being the favourites. However, the Indian contingent, led by Erigaisi, Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, and Vidit, is poised to make a strong impact. Carlsen himself acknowledged the potential for surprise, noting that a victory by any of the three young Indians would be a shock to the chess world.

Women's Chess Rankings and Future Prospects

In the women's category, Indian grandmasters are also making their mark. Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli are among the top-rated women players globally, with impressive rankings in the FIDE list. The rise of players like R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh, and Vantika Agrawal in the rankings highlights the depth of talent in Indian chess. With India ranked as the second nation in terms of the average rating of the top ten players, the future looks promising for Indian chess on both the men's and women's fronts.

This shift in rankings not only signifies a generational shift in Indian chess but also sets the stage for an exciting era. As these players continue to evolve and compete on the global stage, their achievements will likely inspire a new generation of chess enthusiasts in India and around the world. The chess community eagerly awaits the outcomes of the upcoming tournaments, anticipating thrilling matches and potentially historic victories.