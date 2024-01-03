Arjun Atwal Backs PM Modi’s Vision for Pravasi Sports

Renowned Indian golfer, Arjun Atwal, has voiced his support for the Pravasi Sports initiative championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This endeavour aims to cultivate connections between Pravasi Bharatiya (overseas Indian) youth and their ancestral homeland through the medium of sports. Atwal’s endorsement came during a conversation with the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), the organization leading this initiative.

Atwal’s Enthusiasm for Pravasi Sports

Atwal, celebrated for his triumph on the PGA Tour, conveyed his enthusiasm for this vision from his home in the USA. The golfer expressed a keen desire to participate in golf tournaments in India, thereby strengthening his connection to his roots. His sons, accomplished basketball players, were also mentioned as potential participants in Indian sports events. The possibility of his sons playing in India was seen as an appealing avenue for them to reconnect with their heritage.

PM Modi’s Vision for Pravasi Sports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently encouraged young overseas Indians to maintain robust links with their ancestral land. This vision was articulated during his interactions with the sports community in 2019 and at the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in 2017. The Indian leader urged these young individuals to compete in sports competitions within the country, thereby fostering a stronger bond with their homeland.

HIPSA’s Role and Recent Initiatives

As the pioneering body dedicated to facilitating ties between the Pravasi Bharatiya community and India, HIPSA has been proactive in organizing tournaments for overseas Indian youth. Recently, the association entered into a partnership with the Haryana Government. This collaboration is intended to promote Kabaddi, particularly among overseas Indian women players, and to advocate for the sport’s inclusion in the Summer Olympics.