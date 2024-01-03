en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Arjun Atwal Backs PM Modi’s Vision for Pravasi Sports

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:08 am EST
Arjun Atwal Backs PM Modi’s Vision for Pravasi Sports

Renowned Indian golfer, Arjun Atwal, has voiced his support for the Pravasi Sports initiative championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This endeavour aims to cultivate connections between Pravasi Bharatiya (overseas Indian) youth and their ancestral homeland through the medium of sports. Atwal’s endorsement came during a conversation with the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), the organization leading this initiative.

Atwal’s Enthusiasm for Pravasi Sports

Atwal, celebrated for his triumph on the PGA Tour, conveyed his enthusiasm for this vision from his home in the USA. The golfer expressed a keen desire to participate in golf tournaments in India, thereby strengthening his connection to his roots. His sons, accomplished basketball players, were also mentioned as potential participants in Indian sports events. The possibility of his sons playing in India was seen as an appealing avenue for them to reconnect with their heritage.

PM Modi’s Vision for Pravasi Sports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently encouraged young overseas Indians to maintain robust links with their ancestral land. This vision was articulated during his interactions with the sports community in 2019 and at the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in 2017. The Indian leader urged these young individuals to compete in sports competitions within the country, thereby fostering a stronger bond with their homeland.

HIPSA’s Role and Recent Initiatives

As the pioneering body dedicated to facilitating ties between the Pravasi Bharatiya community and India, HIPSA has been proactive in organizing tournaments for overseas Indian youth. Recently, the association entered into a partnership with the Haryana Government. This collaboration is intended to promote Kabaddi, particularly among overseas Indian women players, and to advocate for the sport’s inclusion in the Summer Olympics.

0
India International Relations Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Congress Leader Raman Bhalla Calls Out BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power and Communal Exploitation

By Rafia Tasleem

Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities

By Rafia Tasleem

Arunachal Pradesh's Indigenous Products Earn Prestigious GI Tags

By Dil Bar Irshad

Schoolgirls Molested and Robbed in India: One Arrested, Five At Large

By Dil Bar Irshad

Maharashtra Government to Revise Milk Subsidy Formula for Broader Cove ...
@Agriculture · 7 mins
Maharashtra Government to Revise Milk Subsidy Formula for Broader Cove ...
heart comment 0
G20 Website Hit by DDoS Attack; India Plans Satellite Deployment for Border Surveillance

By Rafia Tasleem

G20 Website Hit by DDoS Attack; India Plans Satellite Deployment for Border Surveillance
Tragedy Strikes Jharsuguda Village: Man Drowns in Local Pond

By Rafia Tasleem

Tragedy Strikes Jharsuguda Village: Man Drowns in Local Pond
Young Singer’s Bhajan Goes Viral Ahead of Historic Event at Ayodhya

By Rafia Tasleem

Young Singer's Bhajan Goes Viral Ahead of Historic Event at Ayodhya
Ramesh Inder Singh’s ‘Dukhant Punjab Da’: An Eyewitness Account of Punjab’s Tumultuous Past

By Rafia Tasleem

Ramesh Inder Singh's 'Dukhant Punjab Da': An Eyewitness Account of Punjab's Tumultuous Past
Latest Headlines
World News
Procter & Gamble Unveils Braun Skin i·expert IPL: A Revolution in Home Hair Removal
12 seconds
Procter & Gamble Unveils Braun Skin i·expert IPL: A Revolution in Home Hair Removal
Doug Plumb Expresses Toughness Concerns Amid Team's Struggles
22 seconds
Doug Plumb Expresses Toughness Concerns Amid Team's Struggles
Religion and Politics: A Dynamic Duo in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
54 seconds
Religion and Politics: A Dynamic Duo in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
59 seconds
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Flu and COVID-19 Outbreaks Prompt Visitation Restrictions at Portiuncula Hospital
1 min
Flu and COVID-19 Outbreaks Prompt Visitation Restrictions at Portiuncula Hospital
Arizona Legislature Reconvenes: Decisions Await on Education, Resources, and Child Safety
1 min
Arizona Legislature Reconvenes: Decisions Await on Education, Resources, and Child Safety
Aidan Dalton's Remarkable Journey: From Struggling with Obesity to Inspiring Others
2 mins
Aidan Dalton's Remarkable Journey: From Struggling with Obesity to Inspiring Others
Congress Leader Raman Bhalla Calls Out BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power and Communal Exploitation
2 mins
Congress Leader Raman Bhalla Calls Out BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power and Communal Exploitation
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
3 mins
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
59 seconds
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
16 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app