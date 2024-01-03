Arjun Atwal Backs Modi’s Pravasi Sports Initiative: A Connection Rooted in Sports

Arjun Atwal, a distinguished name in the world of golf and the first Indian to clinch a victory on the prestigious PGA Tour, has voiced ardent support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foresighted vision for Pravasi Sports. The concept, first brought to light by Modi in 2019, aims to reconnect Non-Resident Indian (NRI) youth with their roots through the unifying power of sports.

Atwal’s Personal Connection to Pravasi Sports

Speaking from the United States, Atwal articulated a personal connection to the initiative, underlining its significance not only for him but also for his family. The professional golfer expressed excitement at the prospect of his basketball-playing sons having the opportunity to compete in their ancestral land, further strengthening their ties with India.

The Role of HIPSA

The Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), an organization singularly dedicated to promoting sports among the NRI community, played a pivotal role in bringing Modi’s vision to life. HIPSA is the first body to be exclusively established with the goal of integrating PravasiBhartiya youth with their country of origin through the medium of sports. In its pursuit of this objective, the group is planning several tournaments involving overseas Indian youth.

HIPSA and Haryana Government’s Collaboration

In a recent development, HIPSA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Haryana Government. This partnership is aimed at developing and promoting the traditional Indian sport of Kabaddi, with a specific focus on encouraging NRI women Kabaddi players. This initiative aligns with the broader goal of pushing for Kabaddi’s inclusion in the Summer Olympics, thereby elevating it to a global platform.