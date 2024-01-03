en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Arjun Atwal Backs Modi’s Pravasi Sports Initiative: A Connection Rooted in Sports

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:09 am EST
Arjun Atwal Backs Modi’s Pravasi Sports Initiative: A Connection Rooted in Sports

Arjun Atwal, a distinguished name in the world of golf and the first Indian to clinch a victory on the prestigious PGA Tour, has voiced ardent support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foresighted vision for Pravasi Sports. The concept, first brought to light by Modi in 2019, aims to reconnect Non-Resident Indian (NRI) youth with their roots through the unifying power of sports.

Atwal’s Personal Connection to Pravasi Sports

Speaking from the United States, Atwal articulated a personal connection to the initiative, underlining its significance not only for him but also for his family. The professional golfer expressed excitement at the prospect of his basketball-playing sons having the opportunity to compete in their ancestral land, further strengthening their ties with India.

The Role of HIPSA

The Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), an organization singularly dedicated to promoting sports among the NRI community, played a pivotal role in bringing Modi’s vision to life. HIPSA is the first body to be exclusively established with the goal of integrating PravasiBhartiya youth with their country of origin through the medium of sports. In its pursuit of this objective, the group is planning several tournaments involving overseas Indian youth.

HIPSA and Haryana Government’s Collaboration

In a recent development, HIPSA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Haryana Government. This partnership is aimed at developing and promoting the traditional Indian sport of Kabaddi, with a specific focus on encouraging NRI women Kabaddi players. This initiative aligns with the broader goal of pushing for Kabaddi’s inclusion in the Summer Olympics, thereby elevating it to a global platform.

0
India International Relations Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Adani Group Eyes Expansion in Telangana with Data Center and Aerospace Park

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nagapattinam Police Officers Suspended for Joining BJP While on Duty

By Rafia Tasleem

Shiromani Akali Dal Announces 'Punjab Bachao Yatra' to Expose AAP Government's Failures

By Rafia Tasleem

Arjun Atwal Backs PM Modi's Vision for Pravasi Sports

By Salman Khan

Redefining Education in India: The Rise of EdTech and the Road Ahead ...
@Education · 5 mins
Redefining Education in India: The Rise of EdTech and the Road Ahead ...
heart comment 0
Humorous Customer-Care Exchange on Blinkit Sparks New Year’s Eve Buzz

By Dil Bar Irshad

Humorous Customer-Care Exchange on Blinkit Sparks New Year's Eve Buzz
Manali Winter Carnival: A Festive Blend of Art, Culture and Environmental Awareness

By BNN Correspondents

Manali Winter Carnival: A Festive Blend of Art, Culture and Environmental Awareness
RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh’s Remarks Ignite Controversy

By Rafia Tasleem

RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh's Remarks Ignite Controversy
Kashmir’s Apple Industry Faces Significant Downturn: A Call for Government Intervention

By Rafia Tasleem

Kashmir's Apple Industry Faces Significant Downturn: A Call for Government Intervention
Latest Headlines
World News
California's Ongoing Battle Over Race-Based Preferences
30 seconds
California's Ongoing Battle Over Race-Based Preferences
Lenawee County High School Sports: Patriots Maintain Undefeated Streak
55 seconds
Lenawee County High School Sports: Patriots Maintain Undefeated Streak
Missouri Legislators Shift Focus from LGBTQ+ Issues to Broader Societal Concerns
1 min
Missouri Legislators Shift Focus from LGBTQ+ Issues to Broader Societal Concerns
CSOs in Nigeria to Set Up Monitoring Unit for Primary Healthcare Centers
1 min
CSOs in Nigeria to Set Up Monitoring Unit for Primary Healthcare Centers
Ex-Orlando Pirate Linda Mntambo Celebrates Zakhele Lepasa's Birthday with Heartfelt Instagram Post
1 min
Ex-Orlando Pirate Linda Mntambo Celebrates Zakhele Lepasa's Birthday with Heartfelt Instagram Post
Moroka Swallows, Goldrush, and the Complexities of Football Sponsorship
1 min
Moroka Swallows, Goldrush, and the Complexities of Football Sponsorship
Intel and Olympic Partners Debut 5G Network Technology at Paris 2024 Games
1 min
Intel and Olympic Partners Debut 5G Network Technology at Paris 2024 Games
Evans' Record-Breaking Knock Propels Scorchers to Victory
2 mins
Evans' Record-Breaking Knock Propels Scorchers to Victory
The Complexities of Ensuring Adequate Sleep for Children
2 mins
The Complexities of Ensuring Adequate Sleep for Children
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app