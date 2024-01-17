Arizona's Swim & Dive Program Parts Ways With Assistant Coach Lara Jackson

The University of Arizona's swim & dive program has cut ties with assistant coach Lara Jackson, a lauded alumna and former star swimmer for the Wildcats. The parting comes after Jackson's tenure began in August 2021, replacing Jesse Stipek, who had transitioned into teaching.

A Stint at Florida Gulf Coast University

Prior to her role at Arizona, Jackson served as an assistant coach at Florida Gulf Coast University, where she played a crucial part in their conference title win in 2021. Her coaching prowess was evident, contributing significantly to the Eagles' success in the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) conference.

Performance at Arizona

Under Jackson's stewardship, the women's team at Arizona ranked 19th in 2022 and 18th in 2023 at the NCAA Championships. Meanwhile, the men's team witnessed a decline, placing 17th in 2022 and falling to 32nd in 2023.

Collegiate Career and Achievements

During her collegiate career, Jackson was a force to be reckoned with in the pool. She won two NCAA titles in the 50 freestyle and was a key part of seven relay titles, including the 2008 NCAA championship team. Jackson set a U.S. Open Record in 2009, a record that stood until 2015, and she still holds the Arizona program record. Her contributions to the sport were recognized when she was awarded the Ruby Award in 2009 and later inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Jackson also added a gold medal to her tally at the 2011 Pan American Games.

Coaching Career in France

Before her stint at Florida Gulf Coast University, Jackson honed her coaching skills in France. The specifics of her role and achievements during this period remain undisclosed. The Wildcats coaching staff, led by head coach Augie Busch, has not commented on Jackson's departure.