Arizona Wildcats' Stars Fifita and McMillan Return for Another Season

Two of the University of Arizona Wildcats' most influential players, Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan, have confirmed their return for the 2024 football season. The announcement was made during an intermission at a basketball game between UCLA and Arizona, injecting anticipation into the Wildcats' fan base.

A Season of Triumphs

Both Fifita and McMillan were instrumental in the Wildcats' offensive prowess in their previous season. The team finished fourth in the Pac-12, with an average of 448.0 yards per game, and fifth in passing with 308.3 yards per game. The Wildcats' impressive performance resulted in a 10-win season, a first since 2014, closing the season with a 10-3 record.

Key Players' Contributions

Fifita, stepping into the quarterback role following an injury to Jayden de Laura, ended the season with an impressive 2,869 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions. McMillan, the team's wide receiver, ranked second in the league, boasting 90 receptions and 1,402 receiving yards. Their combined efforts were vital in the Wildcats' successful run.

Coaching Carousel

The Wildcats have flourished under the leadership of coach Jedd Fisch, who recently joined the Washington ranks following Nick Saban's retirement. His departure caused a ripple effect, with Kalen DeBoer moving from Washington to Alabama. Now, Brent Brennan, former coach of San Jose State, will steer the Wildcats through their transition from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 conference.