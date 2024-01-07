en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Arizona Wildcats Secure Convincing Victory Over Utah in College Basketball

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:53 pm EST
Arizona Wildcats Secure Convincing Victory Over Utah in College Basketball

In a thrilling college basketball game, the University of Arizona delivered a commanding performance to secure a 92-73 victory over Utah. The game saw the Arizona Wildcats demonstrate offensive dominance with five players scoring in double figures. The Wildcats’ powerful display was particularly evident in their shooting performance, which boasted a remarkable 60.3% field goal percentage and a 55.6% success rate from the 3-point line.

Standout Performers for Arizona

Leading the charge for Arizona, Caleb Love etched his name with 23 points and six rebounds. Keshad Johnson also made his mark with a noteworthy 20 points. Pelle Larsson and Oumar Ballo not only made significant contributions to the game’s score but also celebrated individual milestones by joining the 1,000 point club for their college careers. Ballo, in particular, showcased his all-round ability with a double whammy of 17 points and 9 rebounds. Boswell added to the Arizona’s firepower by hitting three 3-pointers, underlining their prowess beyond the arc.

Utah’s Performance

Despite the loss, Utah had moments of shine. Madsen led Utah’s scoring with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, while Bajema and Br. Carlson also stepped up with double-digit scores. However, Utah’s shooting performance lagged behind with a 41.2% field goal percentage and a 28.6% success rate from the 3-point line.

Defensive Strategies and Spectator Turnout

On the defensive front, both teams showcased their skills with blocked shots and steals. Arizona recorded 5 blocks and 7 steals, while Utah managed 4 blocks and 10 steals. The game was played at Arizona’s home court, McKale Center, and was a spectacle for 14,688 spectators who witnessed the riveting face-off.

With this victory, Arizona strengthens its record in the Pac-12 play, leading Utah 18-4 and maintaining an undefeated streak against the Utes at McKale Center for 37 years.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
1 min ago
Isuzu FA Trophy: Oldham Athletic vs. Hendon Evokes Nostalgia for Former Supporter
Oldham Athletic, a football club once gracing the Premier League, is preparing to host Hendon in the forthcoming Isuzu FA Trophy Fourth Round match—an event that is stirring both excitement and nostalgia among football enthusiasts, particularly for one former supporter. A Trip Down Memory Lane The anticipation of the match, scheduled for January 13, 2024,
Isuzu FA Trophy: Oldham Athletic vs. Hendon Evokes Nostalgia for Former Supporter
LSU Triumphs Over Texas A&M in College Basketball Showdown
3 mins ago
LSU Triumphs Over Texas A&M in College Basketball Showdown
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
6 mins ago
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
Nationwide Girls' High School Basketball Games: Highlights and Impacts
2 mins ago
Nationwide Girls' High School Basketball Games: Highlights and Impacts
Copper Box Arena to Host Sheeraz vs. Williams Middleweight Fight and Exciting Undercard Bouts
2 mins ago
Copper Box Arena to Host Sheeraz vs. Williams Middleweight Fight and Exciting Undercard Bouts
High School Girls' Basketball: A Canvas of Competitive Scores and Performances
3 mins ago
High School Girls' Basketball: A Canvas of Competitive Scores and Performances
Latest Headlines
World News
Isuzu FA Trophy: Oldham Athletic vs. Hendon Evokes Nostalgia for Former Supporter
1 min
Isuzu FA Trophy: Oldham Athletic vs. Hendon Evokes Nostalgia for Former Supporter
Nationwide Girls' High School Basketball Games: Highlights and Impacts
2 mins
Nationwide Girls' High School Basketball Games: Highlights and Impacts
Trump Urges Biden to Release January 6 Detainees at Iowa Rally
2 mins
Trump Urges Biden to Release January 6 Detainees at Iowa Rally
The Healthcare Struggle: Unveiling the Challenges at Civil Hospital Turbat
2 mins
The Healthcare Struggle: Unveiling the Challenges at Civil Hospital Turbat
Copper Box Arena to Host Sheeraz vs. Williams Middleweight Fight and Exciting Undercard Bouts
2 mins
Copper Box Arena to Host Sheeraz vs. Williams Middleweight Fight and Exciting Undercard Bouts
High School Girls' Basketball: A Canvas of Competitive Scores and Performances
3 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Canvas of Competitive Scores and Performances
LSU Triumphs Over Texas A&M in College Basketball Showdown
3 mins
LSU Triumphs Over Texas A&M in College Basketball Showdown
Arson Attacks Threaten Electoral Process and Democratic Governance in Bangladesh
5 mins
Arson Attacks Threaten Electoral Process and Democratic Governance in Bangladesh
Urvashi Dholakia Shares Health Update: A Journey of Recovery and Gratitude
6 mins
Urvashi Dholakia Shares Health Update: A Journey of Recovery and Gratitude
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
38 mins
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
3 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
3 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
5 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
5 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
6 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
11 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app