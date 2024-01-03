en English
Sports

Arizona Wildcats Scramble to Replace Standout Tackle Jordan Morgan

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
The Arizona Wildcats football program finds itself grappling with a significant challenge – replacing their standout left tackle, Jordan Morgan, projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Morgan, a 6-5, 325-pound player from Marana, Arizona, has been a linchpin in the Wildcats’ offensive line with his impressive pass-blocking and run-blocking grades from Pro Football Focus.

A Pillar of Strength

During his five-year stint at Arizona, Morgan conceded a mere 10 sacks. His consistent performance, particularly in his final season where he allowed only two sacks in 477 pass-protection snaps, proved instrumental for the team. The immense void left by Morgan’s departure becomes evident when considering the team’s struggle to fill this critical position during the Alamo Bowl. The Wildcats were forced to rejig their starting lineup, resulting in increased pressure on their quarterback.

A Search for Successor

Now, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch and the team are left to weigh their options for Morgan’s replacement. Possibilities range from shifting current players into new positions, to recruiting fresh talent from the transfer portal and high school ranks. The Wildcats are also adding size to their offensive line through the transfer portal. For instance, KU senior Spencer Lovell announced plans to play his sixth and final season of college football elsewhere as a graduate transfer. He spent one year at Kansas after three years at Arizona State and one year at Cal.

Looking Forward

The decisions made by the Wildcats in the coming weeks will be critical as they prepare for the next season, kicking off with a game against the Mexico Lobos on August 31. The challenge of replacing a stalwart like Morgan is not to be underestimated, but the Wildcats have shown resilience and strategic prowess in the past. This situation will undoubtedly test the adaptability and resourcefulness of the entire team and coaching staff.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

