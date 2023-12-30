Arizona Wildcats Kick Off Pac-12 Season with Resounding Victory Over Cal

The No. 4 ranked Arizona Wildcats stamped their authority on the Pac-12 season opening game, defeating the California Golden Bears with a decisive 100-81 victory at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California on December 29, 2023. The Wildcats, now standing at 10-2 overall and 1-0 in the Pac-12, displayed a formidable performance from the very start, at one point leading the game by an impressive 31 points in the first half.

Arizona’s Dominant Display

Despite a commendable second-half performance from Cal, who managed to outscore Arizona by nine points, they were unable to close the gap beyond 19 points. The game saw Arizona’s Caleb Love and Oumar Ballo stand out, with Love scoring 22 points and Ballo registering his third consecutive double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. This game was a milestone for Arizona, marking their first time scoring over 100 points in a conference game since January 2018.

Cal’s Struggle against Wildcats

Cal, now 4-8 overall and 0-1 in the Pac-12, faced a tough game against the Wildcats. Despite Jaylon Tyson’s impressive performance, scoring 22 points along with 10 rebounds, it wasn’t enough to secure a victory against the Wildcats. Adding to their woes, Cal’s starting center Fardaws Aimaq fouled out, further complicating their defensive efforts. The game also extended the Wildcats’ winning streak against Cal to 14 consecutive games.

Impressive Shooting from Both Teams

The Wildcats demonstrated precision and skill, shooting an impressive 59.3 percent from the field. Cal managed to improve their shooting in the second half to 55.9 percent after a disappointing 26.5 percent in the first half. Despite their struggle to match Arizona’s intensity, the Bears showed determination and resilience, particularly in the second half.