en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Arizona Wildcats Kick Off Pac-12 Season with Resounding Victory Over Cal

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:39 am EST
Arizona Wildcats Kick Off Pac-12 Season with Resounding Victory Over Cal

The No. 4 ranked Arizona Wildcats stamped their authority on the Pac-12 season opening game, defeating the California Golden Bears with a decisive 100-81 victory at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California on December 29, 2023. The Wildcats, now standing at 10-2 overall and 1-0 in the Pac-12, displayed a formidable performance from the very start, at one point leading the game by an impressive 31 points in the first half.

Arizona’s Dominant Display

Despite a commendable second-half performance from Cal, who managed to outscore Arizona by nine points, they were unable to close the gap beyond 19 points. The game saw Arizona’s Caleb Love and Oumar Ballo stand out, with Love scoring 22 points and Ballo registering his third consecutive double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. This game was a milestone for Arizona, marking their first time scoring over 100 points in a conference game since January 2018.

Cal’s Struggle against Wildcats

Cal, now 4-8 overall and 0-1 in the Pac-12, faced a tough game against the Wildcats. Despite Jaylon Tyson’s impressive performance, scoring 22 points along with 10 rebounds, it wasn’t enough to secure a victory against the Wildcats. Adding to their woes, Cal’s starting center Fardaws Aimaq fouled out, further complicating their defensive efforts. The game also extended the Wildcats’ winning streak against Cal to 14 consecutive games.

Impressive Shooting from Both Teams

The Wildcats demonstrated precision and skill, shooting an impressive 59.3 percent from the field. Cal managed to improve their shooting in the second half to 55.9 percent after a disappointing 26.5 percent in the first half. Despite their struggle to match Arizona’s intensity, the Bears showed determination and resilience, particularly in the second half.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner's Shoes?

By Salman Khan

Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards

By Salman Khan

Canada Triumphs Over Kalpa Kuopio in Spengler Cup Quarterfinals

By Salman Khan

Tragic End to WAFL Player's European Holiday: Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Prague

By Salman Khan

Deantha Rae Edmunds and Francine Lemire: Newfoundland and Labrador's N ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 6 mins
Deantha Rae Edmunds and Francine Lemire: Newfoundland and Labrador's N ...
heart comment 0
Thrilling Matches and Notable Performances Amp Up the United Cup Tennis Tournament

By Salman Khan

Thrilling Matches and Notable Performances Amp Up the United Cup Tennis Tournament
Motorsports World Mourns the Loss of Champion Gil de Ferran

By Salman Khan

Motorsports World Mourns the Loss of Champion Gil de Ferran
United Cup Underway: A Battle of Nations on the Tennis Court

By Salman Khan

United Cup Underway: A Battle of Nations on the Tennis Court
Blue Jackets Triumph in Overtime Against Maple Leafs

By Salman Khan

Blue Jackets Triumph in Overtime Against Maple Leafs
Latest Headlines
World News
Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya
50 seconds
Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya
Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner's Shoes?
56 seconds
Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner's Shoes?
Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards
4 mins
Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards
Canada Triumphs Over Kalpa Kuopio in Spengler Cup Quarterfinals
6 mins
Canada Triumphs Over Kalpa Kuopio in Spengler Cup Quarterfinals
Pro-Palestinian Protest in Jordan Puts Spotlight on Gaza
6 mins
Pro-Palestinian Protest in Jordan Puts Spotlight on Gaza
Tragic End to WAFL Player's European Holiday: Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Prague
7 mins
Tragic End to WAFL Player's European Holiday: Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Prague
Deantha Rae Edmunds and Francine Lemire: Newfoundland and Labrador's Newest Members of the Order of Canada
8 mins
Deantha Rae Edmunds and Francine Lemire: Newfoundland and Labrador's Newest Members of the Order of Canada
Thrilling Matches and Notable Performances Amp Up the United Cup Tennis Tournament
8 mins
Thrilling Matches and Notable Performances Amp Up the United Cup Tennis Tournament
Motorsports World Mourns the Loss of Champion Gil de Ferran
8 mins
Motorsports World Mourns the Loss of Champion Gil de Ferran
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app