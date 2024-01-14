en English
Sports

Arizona Wildcats’ Frosty Farewell to Pullman Amid Pac-12 Changes

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:29 pm EST
Arizona Wildcats’ Frosty Farewell to Pullman Amid Pac-12 Changes

The story unfolds in the freezing temperatures of Pullman, Washington, where the Arizona Wildcats embarked on their last trip to the Palouse, for the foreseeable future. Athletic Director Dave Heeke and broadcaster Brian Jeffries, along with the Wildcats and around 20 boosters, were greeted with biting cold upon their arrival. The trip, likely the team’s last to this part of the country due to a revamped Pac-12 schedule, was a brief 24-hour affair, a stark contrast to their usual extended stays.

Adapting to a New Schedule

The restructured schedule of the Pac-12 allowed the Wildcats a swift in-and-out visit, thereby avoiding a longer trip that would typically include playing Washington. This quick approach was facilitated by the proximity of business hotels, that catered to the team’s needs, near the campus. This was indicative of the type of visits that the Wildcats would be making when they join the Big 12 next season.

Memories of Pullman

As the Wildcats’ visit draws to a close, it’s worth noting some memorable incidents from their past visits to Pullman. One such incident was a power outage at Beasley Coliseum that occurred in the mid-1980s. The team also had a longstanding tradition of staying in Spokane or Moscow, Idaho before their games. Despite its remoteness and small size, Pullman has been lauded for its charm as a college town.

Facing the Changes Head On

With the upcoming conference breakup, WSU and OSU are set to transition to a West Coast Conference schedule while aspiring to maintain the ‘Pac’ name. The Wildcats’ journey to Pullman exemplified their resilience as they braved the cold for outdoor activities and donned their red road jerseys for the first time in a regular-season game since a redesign. The trip ended with the Wildcats trailing 34-30 at halftime, shooting 33.3% from the field.

The narrative concludes with a spotlight on former Wildcat, Adama Bal, who has been making impressive strides at Santa Clara University, signifying that although the Wildcats may have bid farewell to Pullman, their legacy continues to thrive.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

