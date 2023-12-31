en English
Sports

Arizona State’s Thrilling Comeback Victory: A Turning Point

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:41 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:02 am EST
Arizona State’s Thrilling Comeback Victory: A Turning Point

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Arizona State’s men’s basketball team clinched a comeback win against Stanford, leading the game for only the last 31 seconds.

The Sun Devils, who had been grappling with a three-game losing streak, saw their fortune turn around as Alonzo Gaffney scored seven consecutive points, including a game-changing dunk that tied the score.

Resilience is the Key

Arizona State’s coach, Bobby Hurley, lauded the team’s swift reflexes and defensive tactics in the late game. Known for spearheading comeback victories, Hurley has led the Pac-12 with 42 comebacks since he took over in the 2015-16 season.

The team’s recent victory was also bolstered by transfers Adam Miller and Kamari Lands, who topped scoring charts in the game.

California Battle Looms

As the Sun Devils bask in their victory against Stanford, their sights are now set on California. The California team, despite their loss to No. 4 Arizona, showcased a strong second half where they outdid Arizona and registered a shooting percentage of over 55.

Standout performances were delivered by Jaylon Tyson and Jalen Celestine. California’s first-year coach, Mark Madsen, commended his team’s tenacity and is working on bringing consistency to their game.

A Glimpse at Other Games

While Arizona State and California gear up for their impending encounter, other college basketball games were also in action. Ohio State emerged victorious in an overtime match against West Virginia, while Georgia triumphed over Alabama A&M.

Further, Oregon clinched a win against UCLA, St. John’s narrowly beat Hofstra, and Oregon State outperformed Southern California. As these games unfolded, basketball star LeBron James celebrated his 39th birthday, adding to the day’s sporting highlights.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

