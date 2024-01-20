Arizona State Ends Losing Streak Against Southern Cal, Wins 82-67

In a thrilling college basketball contest, Arizona State emerged victorious over Southern Cal, ending a seven-game regular-season losing streak against the Trojans. The final scoreline read 82-67 in favor of Arizona State, marking their first regular-season win against Southern Cal since February 8, 2020.

Decisive Performances

Jose Perez starred for Arizona State, leading the scoring with 20 points. Frankie Collins and Jamiya Neal each chipped in 17 points, while Alonzo Gaffney added 11 points. Collins, in addition to his scoring exploits, led in assists with seven, significantly contributing to Arizona State's overall victory. On the other side, Vincent Iwuchukwu stood out for Southern Cal with his 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Game-Changing Strategies

The Sun Devils' aggressive defensive strategy proved game-changing as they forced Southern Cal into a season-high 22 turnovers, converting these opportunities into 24 points. They closed the first half outscoring the Trojans 20-5, leading 43-36 at halftime. This powerful surge paved the way for Arizona State's solid victory.

Implication on Season Standings

This victory adds to Arizona State's season tally, bringing their record to 11 wins and 7 losses. Conversely, Southern Cal's record now stands at 8 wins and 11 losses. The game was marked by strong offensive play from Arizona State, reflected in their superior conversion of field goals and three-point shots. The match ended with both teams committing 14 total fouls, and an attendance reported to be 13,743.

As college basketball progresses, such matches highlight the importance of both strategic defensive play and offensive efficiency. The triumph of Arizona State over Southern Cal serves as a testament to the same.