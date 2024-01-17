Arizona Gears Up to Host the NCAA Men's Final Four

The NCAA Men's Final Four is poised to return to Arizona this year, with the State Farm Stadium in Glendale scheduled to host the event on April 6 and 8. This is the second instance of the Grand Canyon State hosting the esteemed college basketball event, the first being in 2017.

Preparations Underway

In preparation for the event, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, NCAA officials, and local leaders convened to discuss arrangements and key events. One of the initiatives highlighted was the refurbishment project for the Eastlake Community Center located near 16th and Jefferson Streets. Governor Hobbs and other officials are actively engaged in the planning process to ensure that the necessary preparations are in place for the Final Four.

A Look into the Past

The history of the NCAA Men's Final Four is rich with thrilling moments and startling upsets. The lowest-seeded team to ever clinch the championship was the 1985 Villanova University team as a No. 8 seed. UCLA has the most national championships under its belt with 11 titles. In 2021, Baylor upset Gonzaga to win the NCAA Tournament Championship with a score of 86 to 70.

Anticipation for the Showdown

The Elite Eight will take place on March 30-31 in various locations across the country. The March Madness field comprises 68 teams – 32 conference tournament winners and 36 at-large bids. The 68 spots are awarded based on wins and competitiveness throughout the season. Tickets for the NCAA Men's Final Four are currently available for purchase.

The city of Phoenix is also preparing to host the NCAA Women's Final Four in 2026. The CEO of the 2024 Men's Final Four Host Committee stressed the significance of creating a memorable experience for residents and visitors, while also underlining the economic benefits of hosting such events.