Arizona Diamondbacks Sign Versatile Infielder Kevin Newman

The Arizona Diamondbacks have welcomed a new signing, Kevin Newman, a former infielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds. The news was broken by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, and Newman himself dropped hints about the deal through his social media activity, which has a strong Diamondbacks theme.

Newman’s Journey to the Diamondbacks

Newman, a proud alumni of the Arizona Wildcats, was a first-round draft pick in 2015. His professional baseball journey has seen him play in several positions in the infield. In the previous season, he demonstrated his versatility by playing at shortstop, second base, and third base, with the majority of his Major League Baseball (MLB) career games at shortstop. The 30-year-old player had a decent batting average of .253, scored 28 runs, and contributed 28 RBIs in 74 games for the Reds last year before an oblique injury brought an early end to his season.

Notable Skills and Expectations

One aspect of Newman’s game that stands out are his contact skills. His low walk and strikeout numbers are a testament to his ability to connect bat with ball. As he joins the Diamondbacks, Newman is expected to provide depth and flexibility to the team, potentially filling in for regulars such as Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo, and Eugenio Suarez. Newman will be jostling for position with prospects and veterans alike competing for infield positions.

Insurance for the Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks enjoyed a season of good health last year, but as the saying goes, you can never be too prepared. With the addition of Newman, they have extra insurance should they need it. Newman joins the team’s recent acquisition, Suarez, who was a model of consistency last season, playing in every game for the Seattle Mariners before being traded to Arizona. The Diamondbacks will be hoping their new recruits can contribute positively to their efforts this season.