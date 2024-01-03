en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Baseball

Arizona Diamondbacks Sign Versatile Infielder Kevin Newman

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:53 am EST
Arizona Diamondbacks Sign Versatile Infielder Kevin Newman

The Arizona Diamondbacks have welcomed a new signing, Kevin Newman, a former infielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds. The news was broken by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, and Newman himself dropped hints about the deal through his social media activity, which has a strong Diamondbacks theme.

Newman’s Journey to the Diamondbacks

Newman, a proud alumni of the Arizona Wildcats, was a first-round draft pick in 2015. His professional baseball journey has seen him play in several positions in the infield. In the previous season, he demonstrated his versatility by playing at shortstop, second base, and third base, with the majority of his Major League Baseball (MLB) career games at shortstop. The 30-year-old player had a decent batting average of .253, scored 28 runs, and contributed 28 RBIs in 74 games for the Reds last year before an oblique injury brought an early end to his season.

Notable Skills and Expectations

One aspect of Newman’s game that stands out are his contact skills. His low walk and strikeout numbers are a testament to his ability to connect bat with ball. As he joins the Diamondbacks, Newman is expected to provide depth and flexibility to the team, potentially filling in for regulars such as Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo, and Eugenio Suarez. Newman will be jostling for position with prospects and veterans alike competing for infield positions.

Insurance for the Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks enjoyed a season of good health last year, but as the saying goes, you can never be too prepared. With the addition of Newman, they have extra insurance should they need it. Newman joins the team’s recent acquisition, Suarez, who was a model of consistency last season, playing in every game for the Seattle Mariners before being traded to Arizona. The Diamondbacks will be hoping their new recruits can contribute positively to their efforts this season.

0
Baseball Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Baseball

See more
29 mins ago
Layonel Ovalles: A Rising Star in Baseball's Firmament
From the small city of Moca in the Dominican Republic, a prodigy emerged in the world of baseball in the form of Layonel Ovalles. Signed by the New York Mets in November 2019, Ovalles’ professional debut was deferred by the coronavirus pandemic until 2021. Despite the delay, the 18-year old right-hander rose through the ranks
Layonel Ovalles: A Rising Star in Baseball's Firmament
ZiPS Projections: An Optimistic 2024 Season for Arizona Diamondbacks
2 hours ago
ZiPS Projections: An Optimistic 2024 Season for Arizona Diamondbacks
David Ortiz and Maria Yeribel's Baseball-Themed Baby Gender Reveal
2 hours ago
David Ortiz and Maria Yeribel's Baseball-Themed Baby Gender Reveal
Cincinnati Reds Strategize Offseason Moves for a Strong 2024 Season
37 mins ago
Cincinnati Reds Strategize Offseason Moves for a Strong 2024 Season
MLB Offseason Developments: Potential Deals, Strategy Insights, and Player Futures
48 mins ago
MLB Offseason Developments: Potential Deals, Strategy Insights, and Player Futures
St. Paul's High School Triumphs in District 6-5A Opener: A Dramatic Turnaround
2 hours ago
St. Paul's High School Triumphs in District 6-5A Opener: A Dramatic Turnaround
Latest Headlines
World News
Digital Technologies and Non-Specialists: A Joint Force to Bridge Mental Healthcare Gap in LMICs
29 seconds
Digital Technologies and Non-Specialists: A Joint Force to Bridge Mental Healthcare Gap in LMICs
Motherhood Controversy: Jaelyn Cox's Unconventional Views Spark Debate
39 seconds
Motherhood Controversy: Jaelyn Cox's Unconventional Views Spark Debate
Kenya's Chief Justice Warns President Ruto Against Disobeying Court Orders
2 mins
Kenya's Chief Justice Warns President Ruto Against Disobeying Court Orders
Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah Appoints Jim Guemple as New Market President
2 mins
Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah Appoints Jim Guemple as New Market President
Jaydev Unadkat: Steering Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy Team through Transition and Triumph
2 mins
Jaydev Unadkat: Steering Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy Team through Transition and Triumph
Former CM Criticizes Government's Misuse of Funds Amidst Financial Challenges
2 mins
Former CM Criticizes Government's Misuse of Funds Amidst Financial Challenges
Illuminating the Prevalence of Psychiatric Disorders in Iran: A Study
3 mins
Illuminating the Prevalence of Psychiatric Disorders in Iran: A Study
Czech Priest's Battle with Tick-Borne Encephalitis Triggers Psychotic Reaction
3 mins
Czech Priest's Battle with Tick-Borne Encephalitis Triggers Psychotic Reaction
Irish Boxer Thomas Carty Gears Up for 2024, Aims to Revive Boxing at Dublin's Dalymount Park
4 mins
Irish Boxer Thomas Carty Gears Up for 2024, Aims to Revive Boxing at Dublin's Dalymount Park
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
5 mins
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
2 hours
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Unlocking Emotes in 'The Strongest Battlegrounds': A New Dimension of Gameplay in Roblox
2 hours
Unlocking Emotes in 'The Strongest Battlegrounds': A New Dimension of Gameplay in Roblox
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
2 hours
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm
2 hours
Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
2 hours
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 hours
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app