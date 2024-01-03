Arizona Diamondbacks Bolster Roster with Tucker Barnhart and Logan Allen

In a strategic move, the Arizona Diamondbacks have fortified their lineup by enlisting the prowess of catcher Tucker Barnhart and left-handed pitcher Logan Allen. The duo has been signed to minor league contracts, with an open invitation to join the major league’s spring training.

Barnhart Brings Defensive Mastery

Tucker Barnhart, on the brink of his 33rd birthday, brings substantial Major League Baseball (MLB) experience to the Diamondbacks. With 881 games under his belt since 2014, he’s had significant stints with the Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, and Chicago Cubs. His credentials include being a two-time Gold Glove award winner, a testament to his defensive prowess. Despite a slight reduction in his caught stealing percentage in 2023, Statcast continues to rate him positively as a framer.

Barnhart’s offensive prowess may not be as resplendent, but it’s consistent. He has a career .243 batting average, with a modest performance in the 2023 season. His past interaction with Diamondbacks’ pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez is noteworthy, as he was Rodriguez’s primary catcher during their time in Detroit.

Allen’s Journeyman Career

Logan Allen, 26, once a top 100 prospect, has had a journeyman’s career in the MLB. His career has seen him play for the San Diego Padres, Cleveland, the Colorado Rockies, and the Seattle Mariners. With a career Earned Run Average (ERA) of 5.89 and Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP) of 5.62 over 96.1 innings, Allen’s pitching repertoire includes a variety of pitches, including a four-seam fastball and slider.

Diamondbacks’ Strategic Signings

The acquisition of Barnhart and Allen by the Diamondbacks is a calculated move as they gear up for the upcoming season. This addition of depth and experience to their roster signals a commendable effort to strengthen their performance and make a mark in MLB’s forthcoming games.