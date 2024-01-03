en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks Bolster Roster with Tucker Barnhart and Logan Allen

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:20 pm EST
Arizona Diamondbacks Bolster Roster with Tucker Barnhart and Logan Allen

In a strategic move, the Arizona Diamondbacks have fortified their lineup by enlisting the prowess of catcher Tucker Barnhart and left-handed pitcher Logan Allen. The duo has been signed to minor league contracts, with an open invitation to join the major league’s spring training.

Barnhart Brings Defensive Mastery

Tucker Barnhart, on the brink of his 33rd birthday, brings substantial Major League Baseball (MLB) experience to the Diamondbacks. With 881 games under his belt since 2014, he’s had significant stints with the Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, and Chicago Cubs. His credentials include being a two-time Gold Glove award winner, a testament to his defensive prowess. Despite a slight reduction in his caught stealing percentage in 2023, Statcast continues to rate him positively as a framer.

Barnhart’s offensive prowess may not be as resplendent, but it’s consistent. He has a career .243 batting average, with a modest performance in the 2023 season. His past interaction with Diamondbacks’ pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez is noteworthy, as he was Rodriguez’s primary catcher during their time in Detroit.

Allen’s Journeyman Career

Logan Allen, 26, once a top 100 prospect, has had a journeyman’s career in the MLB. His career has seen him play for the San Diego Padres, Cleveland, the Colorado Rockies, and the Seattle Mariners. With a career Earned Run Average (ERA) of 5.89 and Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP) of 5.62 over 96.1 innings, Allen’s pitching repertoire includes a variety of pitches, including a four-seam fastball and slider.

Diamondbacks’ Strategic Signings

The acquisition of Barnhart and Allen by the Diamondbacks is a calculated move as they gear up for the upcoming season. This addition of depth and experience to their roster signals a commendable effort to strengthen their performance and make a mark in MLB’s forthcoming games.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kevin Owens's Surprise Comeback Shakes Up WWE NXT's 'New Year's Evil'

By Salman Khan

Wildwood Triumphs over Clayton in High School Basketball Game with Stellar Performance by Junior Hans

By Salman Khan

Johnny DiPuglia: From Washington Nationals to Kansas City Royals

By Salman Khan

Reese Waters Joins San Diego State University, Strengthens Aztecs Basketball Team

By Salman Khan

Union County Boys' Basketball Team Triumphs Over Providence Christian ...
@Sports · 5 mins
Union County Boys' Basketball Team Triumphs Over Providence Christian ...
heart comment 0
Tre Shackelford Joins WSU: An Infusion of Fresh Talent for the Cougars’ Offense

By Salman Khan

Tre Shackelford Joins WSU: An Infusion of Fresh Talent for the Cougars' Offense
Missoula Sentinel Emerges Dominant in High School Wrestling Match Against Helena

By Salman Khan

Missoula Sentinel Emerges Dominant in High School Wrestling Match Against Helena
Kenyan Amateur Golfer Soars in World Rankings

By Salman Khan

Kenyan Amateur Golfer Soars in World Rankings
Boston Bruins Triumph Over Columbus Blue Jackets: A Testament to Teamwork and Talent

By Salman Khan

Boston Bruins Triumph Over Columbus Blue Jackets: A Testament to Teamwork and Talent
Latest Headlines
World News
Edo State's Crumbling Infrastructure: A Political Chessboard Ahead of 2024 Elections
18 seconds
Edo State's Crumbling Infrastructure: A Political Chessboard Ahead of 2024 Elections
Idaho Power Proposes Land Transfer: Public Hearing Scheduled
36 seconds
Idaho Power Proposes Land Transfer: Public Hearing Scheduled
Kevin Owens's Surprise Comeback Shakes Up WWE NXT's 'New Year's Evil'
50 seconds
Kevin Owens's Surprise Comeback Shakes Up WWE NXT's 'New Year's Evil'
Ahmedabad Medical Association Launches CPR Training Initiative
50 seconds
Ahmedabad Medical Association Launches CPR Training Initiative
Wildwood Triumphs over Clayton in High School Basketball Game with Stellar Performance by Junior Hans
1 min
Wildwood Triumphs over Clayton in High School Basketball Game with Stellar Performance by Junior Hans
URMC and AHA Champion Public Access to CPR Training in Rochester
4 mins
URMC and AHA Champion Public Access to CPR Training in Rochester
Jharkhand Medical Community Achieves Significant Milestone with CME Credit Hours
4 mins
Jharkhand Medical Community Achieves Significant Milestone with CME Credit Hours
Johnny DiPuglia: From Washington Nationals to Kansas City Royals
5 mins
Johnny DiPuglia: From Washington Nationals to Kansas City Royals
Socialist Equality Party Joins European Elections to Oppose War and Capitalism
5 mins
Socialist Equality Party Joins European Elections to Oppose War and Capitalism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
40 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
1 hour
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
6 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
6 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
6 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app