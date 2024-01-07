en English
Football

Arizona Cardinals Strengthen Defensive Line Ahead of Season Finale Against Seattle Seahawks

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:19 am EST
Arizona Cardinals Strengthen Defensive Line Ahead of Season Finale Against Seattle Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals have executed strategic roster maneuvers as they prepare for their season finale against the Seattle Seahawks. The team has fortified their defensive line by recalling two players, Leki Fotu and Michael Dogbe, ahead of Sunday’s game. These adjustments are expected to bolster the Cardinals’ defense for a crucial season-end showdown.

Reinforcements on the Defensive Line

Defensive lineman Leki Fotu, who has been out of action due to a broken hand that required surgery, is now fit to play. Fotu, a former fourth-round pick, has showcased his prowess in ten games for the Cardinals in 2023, amassing 25 tackles and 2.5 sacks. His return to the pitch is eagerly anticipated, as his presence will significantly strengthen the team’s defensive capabilities.

In addition to Fotu, the Cardinals have promoted Michael Dogbe from the practice squad to the active roster. This move will provide the Cardinals with a total of five defensive linemen for the impending clash with the Seahawks, giving the team a much-needed defensive boost.

Adjustments Following Injuries

The decision to reinforce the team’s defense comes on the heels of Dante Stills being placed on injured reserve (IR) and the release of Kevin Strong the previous Friday. Strong had a successful season with the Cardinals, having started in 11 of 14 games and recording 46 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Despite his performance, the team decided to release him, illustrating the harsh realities of professional football.

These changes, although necessary, have added an extra layer of complexity to the Cardinals’ strategy as they face a decisive game at the end of the season. However, the team remains confident that their new roster will help them secure a victory in their final game of the season.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

