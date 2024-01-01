en English
Sports

Arizona Cardinals Shock Philadelphia Eagles, Upset NFC Playoff Standings

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:28 am EST
Arizona Cardinals Shock Philadelphia Eagles, Upset NFC Playoff Standings

In an astonishing turn of events, the Arizona Cardinals, with a record of only three wins, emerged victorious against the Philadelphia Eagles, upsetting the NFC playoff standings. The Cardinals’ game-winning touchdown by James Conner in the final seconds of the fourth quarter marked the game at 35-31 in favor of the underdogs.

The Impact of the Cardinals’ Unexpected Triumph

The Cardinals’ unexpected victory has sent ripples through the NFC playoff standings. The San Francisco 49ers, following their own victory over the Washington Commanders, secured the No. 1 seed. The Eagles, despite their loss, still hold a chance for the No. 2 seed, contending with the Dallas Cowboys – also in the running after defeating the Detroit Lions.

The Cardinals’ Comeback Story

What started as a struggling game for the Cardinals with a trailing score of 21-6 in the second half, turned into a dramatic comeback. Quarterback Kyler Murray led a series of successful drives, contributing three touchdown passes and 232 yards passing, along with a rushing contribution of 24 yards. The helping hand in this comeback was James Conner who showcased a notable performance with 128 rushing yards and both a rushing and receiving touchdown.



Eagles Fall Short Despite Strong Start

On the other end of the field, the Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Despite an initial lead, the Eagles failed to maintain their grip on the game, leading to their defeat. The distressing loss has raised concerns about their defensive performance and overall capability to win crucial games.

This game’s outcome sets up a crucial final week of the regular season. The Eagles are set to face the New York Giants, and the Cowboys are to play against the Commanders, as both teams vie for the coveted No. 2 seed.



Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

