Football

Arizona Cardinals Boost Practice Squad with Offensive Lineman Ben Brown

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
Arizona Cardinals Boost Practice Squad with Offensive Lineman Ben Brown

In a recent move aimed at solidifying their practice squad, the Arizona Cardinals signed free-agent offensive lineman Ben Brown on January 1, 2024. The announcement came as a strategic maneuver, adding depth to the squad amidst ongoing injury uncertainty at the tackle position.

A Worthy Addition

While Brown is not a tackle, his diverse experience within the league makes him a valuable addition to the Cardinals’ practice squad. Brown’s journey through professional football has been a testament to resilience and adaptability. Having previously been a part of the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad, he brings with him a unique understanding of their strategies and formations, a knowledge that will be particularly beneficial as the Cardinals prepare to face the Seahawks in Week 18.

Rookie Season to Now

Ben Brown’s career in the National Football League (NFL) began after he went undrafted in 2022. The Cincinnati Bengals recognized his potential and brought him onboard. However, an unfortunate injury marred his rookie season, forcing him to spend it on injured reserve. Despite the setback, Brown has proven his mettle by bouncing back and earning his place in the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad.

Collegiate Achievements

Looking back at his college career, Brown’s versatility stands out. During his tenure at the University of Mississippi, he started in 40 games and played in multiple positions, including guard and center. His impressive run at the collegiate level demonstrates his deep understanding of the game, making him an asset to the Cardinals’ practice squad.

Football Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

