en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NFL

Arizona Cardinals’ 2024 NFL Season: Gearing Up for a Competitive Ride

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
Arizona Cardinals’ 2024 NFL Season: Gearing Up for a Competitive Ride

Enthusiasts of the Arizona Cardinals eagerly anticipate the release of the 2024 NFL regular season schedule. Although the full details are under wraps until May, the team’s opponents for the upcoming season have been partially revealed, hinting at the competitive landscape that lies ahead.

Cardinals’ Last-Place Schedule

Having drawn a last-place schedule, the Cardinals are slated to confront teams that ended up in the final position in their respective divisions. This arrangement not only intensifies the challenge but also tests the resilience and fortitude of the Cardinals as they face off against their division rivals.

Divisional and Interdivisional Games

Being part of the NFC West, the Cardinals are committed to six divisional games, squaring off against each of their division rivals both at home and on the road. In addition, the Cardinals will lock horns with all the teams in the NFC North and the AFC East, magnifying the scope of the competition.

Additional Matchups and Home Games

The Cardinals’ schedule will also include the last-place finishers from the NFC South and NFC East, along with a 17th game against the last-place team from the AFC West. This extra game will be held at the home ground, marking it as a special encounter. For the 2024 season, the NFC will host nine regular-season home games and one home preseason game. This is the first instance of the Cardinals hosting nine home games at the State Farm Stadium, excluding any international home games like the one staged in Mexico City in 2022.

Home and Road Opponents

The list of specific home and road opponents for the Cardinals has already been predetermined, with nine teams all set to visit the State Farm Stadium and eight teams prepped to host the Cardinals. This early revelation stirs up excitement and anticipation for another year of engaging Arizona Cardinals football.

0
NFL Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

NFL

See more
6 mins ago
Super Bowl 58: SB Nation's NFL Playoffs Team Ranking Unveiled
As the echoes of the 2023 regular season fade, the NFL playoffs approach, inviting a new burst of speculation, analysis, and anticipation. The SB Nation staff has stepped up to offer their insights, ranking the remaining 14 teams based on their perceived chances of seizing Super Bowl 58. From resilient underdogs to revitalized powerhouses, every
Super Bowl 58: SB Nation's NFL Playoffs Team Ranking Unveiled
Los Angeles Chargers Eye Bengals' Brian Callahan for Head Coach Position
7 hours ago
Los Angeles Chargers Eye Bengals' Brian Callahan for Head Coach Position
Jimmy Kimmel vs. Aaron Rodgers: A Feud Born of COVID-19 and Epstein Allegations
7 hours ago
Jimmy Kimmel vs. Aaron Rodgers: A Feud Born of COVID-19 and Epstein Allegations
Ranking the NFL Playoff Teams' Chances for Super Bowl 58: A Detailed Analysis
2 hours ago
Ranking the NFL Playoff Teams' Chances for Super Bowl 58: A Detailed Analysis
Bobby Slowik: The Rising Star of the 2024 NFL Coaching Cycle
5 hours ago
Bobby Slowik: The Rising Star of the 2024 NFL Coaching Cycle
ESPN's Monday Night Football Hits Record High Ratings in 2023-24 NFL Season
6 hours ago
ESPN's Monday Night Football Hits Record High Ratings in 2023-24 NFL Season
Latest Headlines
World News
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
20 seconds
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
Mystery Assault in Sydney's Maroubra: Man Found with Serious Injuries
38 seconds
Mystery Assault in Sydney's Maroubra: Man Found with Serious Injuries
Son of Niger's Ousted President Released from House Arrest Amid International Pressure
40 seconds
Son of Niger's Ousted President Released from House Arrest Amid International Pressure
Political Stances on Ram Temple Invitation: Implications for 2024 Elections
59 seconds
Political Stances on Ram Temple Invitation: Implications for 2024 Elections
China Firmly Asserts 'No Compromise' on Taiwan to U.S., Heightening Tensions
2 mins
China Firmly Asserts 'No Compromise' on Taiwan to U.S., Heightening Tensions
Socceroos' Goalkeeper Dilemma: Gauci Ready to Step In for Injured Ryan
2 mins
Socceroos' Goalkeeper Dilemma: Gauci Ready to Step In for Injured Ryan
Rozelle Parklands Temporarily Closed Due to Asbestos Discovery in Garden Mulch
2 mins
Rozelle Parklands Temporarily Closed Due to Asbestos Discovery in Garden Mulch
Democratic Republic of Congo's Court Ratifies President Tshisekedi's Second Term Victory
3 mins
Democratic Republic of Congo's Court Ratifies President Tshisekedi's Second Term Victory
Antony Blinken in Talks on Gaza's Post-War Governance Amidst Global Political Tensions
4 mins
Antony Blinken in Talks on Gaza's Post-War Governance Amidst Global Political Tensions
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
49 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
4 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
7 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app