Arizona Cardinals’ 2024 NFL Season: Gearing Up for a Competitive Ride

Enthusiasts of the Arizona Cardinals eagerly anticipate the release of the 2024 NFL regular season schedule. Although the full details are under wraps until May, the team’s opponents for the upcoming season have been partially revealed, hinting at the competitive landscape that lies ahead.

Cardinals’ Last-Place Schedule

Having drawn a last-place schedule, the Cardinals are slated to confront teams that ended up in the final position in their respective divisions. This arrangement not only intensifies the challenge but also tests the resilience and fortitude of the Cardinals as they face off against their division rivals.

Divisional and Interdivisional Games

Being part of the NFC West, the Cardinals are committed to six divisional games, squaring off against each of their division rivals both at home and on the road. In addition, the Cardinals will lock horns with all the teams in the NFC North and the AFC East, magnifying the scope of the competition.

Additional Matchups and Home Games

The Cardinals’ schedule will also include the last-place finishers from the NFC South and NFC East, along with a 17th game against the last-place team from the AFC West. This extra game will be held at the home ground, marking it as a special encounter. For the 2024 season, the NFC will host nine regular-season home games and one home preseason game. This is the first instance of the Cardinals hosting nine home games at the State Farm Stadium, excluding any international home games like the one staged in Mexico City in 2022.

Home and Road Opponents

The list of specific home and road opponents for the Cardinals has already been predetermined, with nine teams all set to visit the State Farm Stadium and eight teams prepped to host the Cardinals. This early revelation stirs up excitement and anticipation for another year of engaging Arizona Cardinals football.