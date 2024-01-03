Arina Kobayashi Crowned Combat Press 2023 Female Fighter of the Year in Kickboxing

Kickboxing’s new sensation, Arina Kobayashi, has been crowned as the Combat Press 2023 Female Fighter of the Year, marking a significant milestone in her professional career. The award acknowledges her remarkable performances over the year, which saw her rise from initial struggles to striking victories.

A Karate Prodigy’s Transition

Originally a karate national champion, Kobayashi made the switch to professional kickboxing in 2020. The transition, however, was not without its challenges. Faced with defeats, Kobayashi undertook a rigorous review of her training regimen and weight class. With adjustments in place, she came back stronger, securing five consecutive victories since 2022, which included wins over two national karate champions.

The Year of Triumphs

Success followed Kobayashi into 2023, a year that saw her rise to prominence with notable wins. Her dominance in the ring was evident when she defeated the SHOOT BOXING atomweight world champion, Misaki Morita. Not one to rest on her laurels, Kobayashi pressed on, securing another victory over Mai Hanada.

A Crowning Achievement

However, the zenith of Kobayashi’s career came when she faced off against Erika Gibo, the RISE mini flyweight kickboxing world champion. With the world watching, Kobayashi made her mark, knocking out Gibo in the second round of their title fight. Her speed, power, footwork, and overall skill in the ring were unmatched, solidifying her position at the top and earning her the prestigious title.

While Kobayashi reigned supreme, 2023 witnessed other formidable fighters making their mark. Tiffany van Soest retired as a champion with a knockout, Antonia Prifti made waves, Koyuki Miyazaki secured three victories, and Miyuu Sugawara captured a K-1 title along with four calendar wins.