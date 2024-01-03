en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Arina Kobayashi Crowned Combat Press 2023 Female Fighter of the Year in Kickboxing

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:12 pm EST
Arina Kobayashi Crowned Combat Press 2023 Female Fighter of the Year in Kickboxing

Kickboxing’s new sensation, Arina Kobayashi, has been crowned as the Combat Press 2023 Female Fighter of the Year, marking a significant milestone in her professional career. The award acknowledges her remarkable performances over the year, which saw her rise from initial struggles to striking victories.

A Karate Prodigy’s Transition

Originally a karate national champion, Kobayashi made the switch to professional kickboxing in 2020. The transition, however, was not without its challenges. Faced with defeats, Kobayashi undertook a rigorous review of her training regimen and weight class. With adjustments in place, she came back stronger, securing five consecutive victories since 2022, which included wins over two national karate champions.

The Year of Triumphs

Success followed Kobayashi into 2023, a year that saw her rise to prominence with notable wins. Her dominance in the ring was evident when she defeated the SHOOT BOXING atomweight world champion, Misaki Morita. Not one to rest on her laurels, Kobayashi pressed on, securing another victory over Mai Hanada.

A Crowning Achievement

However, the zenith of Kobayashi’s career came when she faced off against Erika Gibo, the RISE mini flyweight kickboxing world champion. With the world watching, Kobayashi made her mark, knocking out Gibo in the second round of their title fight. Her speed, power, footwork, and overall skill in the ring were unmatched, solidifying her position at the top and earning her the prestigious title.

While Kobayashi reigned supreme, 2023 witnessed other formidable fighters making their mark. Tiffany van Soest retired as a champion with a knockout, Antonia Prifti made waves, Koyuki Miyazaki secured three victories, and Miyuu Sugawara captured a K-1 title along with four calendar wins.

0
Japan Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Japan

See more
2 mins ago
Tokyo Stabbing Incident: A Disturbing Attack on Public Safety
In a horrific incident that has shaken Tokyo, a woman was arrested for stabbing three individuals on a Yamanote loop line train. The victims, all male, sustained injuries of undisclosed severity. The assault, which took place shortly before 11 pm local time, led to a swift response from the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department. Incident Sparks
Tokyo Stabbing Incident: A Disturbing Attack on Public Safety
Saudi Arabia Leads as Japan's Top Oil Supplier in November 2023
1 hour ago
Saudi Arabia Leads as Japan's Top Oil Supplier in November 2023
Netflix Unveils 'The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1', a Tale of Love and Determination
1 hour ago
Netflix Unveils 'The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1', a Tale of Love and Determination
Poland Expresses Solidarity with Japan Post-Earthquake
22 mins ago
Poland Expresses Solidarity with Japan Post-Earthquake
Pokmon Colosseum: A Collector's Treasure
27 mins ago
Pokmon Colosseum: A Collector's Treasure
Tokyo Runway Collision Renews Safety Concerns Over Composite Aircraft Materials
49 mins ago
Tokyo Runway Collision Renews Safety Concerns Over Composite Aircraft Materials
Latest Headlines
World News
Government Revises Strategy on Initiate Deaths; Sunday Times Offers Promotional Subscription
24 seconds
Government Revises Strategy on Initiate Deaths; Sunday Times Offers Promotional Subscription
WWE's Upcoming Announcement: Triple H at the Helm, TNA Wrestling Rumors Debunked
45 seconds
WWE's Upcoming Announcement: Triple H at the Helm, TNA Wrestling Rumors Debunked
Year End Review: Nigeria 2023 - Celebrities, Controversies, and Civic Actions
46 seconds
Year End Review: Nigeria 2023 - Celebrities, Controversies, and Civic Actions
Nevada Healthcare Laws Under Fire: SB420 Faces Legal Challenge
51 seconds
Nevada Healthcare Laws Under Fire: SB420 Faces Legal Challenge
Manchester United Eyes Valencia's Javi Guerra Amid Transfer Speculations
2 mins
Manchester United Eyes Valencia's Javi Guerra Amid Transfer Speculations
Scottish Premiership January Transfer Window: Fans Weigh in on Squad Reinforcements
2 mins
Scottish Premiership January Transfer Window: Fans Weigh in on Squad Reinforcements
Ohio's 'Baby & Me' Program Aims to Help Pregnant Women Quit Smoking
2 mins
Ohio's 'Baby & Me' Program Aims to Help Pregnant Women Quit Smoking
Real Madrid's Victory in Latest Match: A Display of Resilience and Brilliance
2 mins
Real Madrid's Victory in Latest Match: A Display of Resilience and Brilliance
Attorney General Bob Ferguson Criticized Over Settlement Check Distribution
3 mins
Attorney General Bob Ferguson Criticized Over Settlement Check Distribution
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
42 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app