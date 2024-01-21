Arilson Soares da Silva: Brazilian Swimming Maestro Joins Georgia Tech

Renowned Brazilian swimming coach, Arilson Soares da Silva, has been brought on board as an assistant coach for the Georgia Tech swimming and diving team. With a career spanning decades, Silva's coaching prowess is internationally lauded. Having guided several athletes to world championship success and Olympic glory, his appointment marks a significant moment for Georgia Tech.

A Legacy of Excellence

Silva has distinguished himself as a mentor of world-class swimmers, including Olympic gold medalist and World Record holder, Cesar Cielo. He has shepherded swimmers like Felipe Franca and Andriy Govorov to break world records in the 50m breaststroke and 50m butterfly respectively. Beyond individual achievements, Silva has also left an indelible mark on the Olympics. His coaching acumen led Brazilian swimmers Joao Gomes Jr and Bruno Fratus to impressive finishes at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Altogether, athletes under his guidance have bagged seven world championship medals.

Strategic Appointment

Georgia Tech sees Silva's technical expertise and robust ties to Brazilian swimmers as invaluable assets. The institute has a history of recruiting Brazilian talent, and Silva's appointment could further strengthen this connection. Toni M. and Richard L. Bergmark Swimming and Diving Head Coach Courtney Shealy Hart expressed enthusiasm over Silva's appointment. She highlighted his passion and experience as catalysts that could elevate the team's performance to new heights.

Contributions Beyond Coaching

However, Silva's contributions extend beyond coaching. He is recognized for his role in the development of swimming techniques and methodologies. Eager to share his knowledge and experiences, Silva aims to contribute significantly to the advancement of the sport. While in Brazil, he was a part of the Brazilian Swimming Technical Council and the Brazilian Academy of Coaches of the Brazilian Olympic Institute. Possessing a background in physical education and sportive techniques, and additional training in exercise physiology and sportive training, Silva's expertise spans various facets of the sport.