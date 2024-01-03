en English
Arianna Jackson Leads Iowa State to Victory with Career-high Score

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Arianna Jackson Leads Iowa State to Victory with Career-high Score

Breaking through the ranks of Iowa State’s bountiful talents, freshman forward Arianna Jackson demonstrated her remarkable scoring ability during the Big 12-opening win against Oklahoma State. She marked a career-high score of 14 points, particularly impressive with her 4-for-5 3-point shooting, steering the team towards a 76-68 victory. This standout performance not only highlighted Jackson’s capabilities but underlined the potential of Iowa State’s freshman cohort.

Emerging Freshman Talents

Among the rising stars, Addy Brown and Audi Crooks have consistently delivered top performances, reinforcing the team’s strength. Jackson, known primarily for her defensive skills, has now painted herself as a formidable scorer, a development that co-player Brown lauds, especially for Jackson’s significant contributions in the game’s crucial moments.

Coach’s Perspective

Head coach Bill Fennelly offered praise for the freshmen’s skills, their upbringing, coaching, and readiness for pivotal moments. He highlighted how each freshman has already made impactful performances early in the season, forecasting promising future contributions to the Cyclones’ successes.

Family Support and Upcoming Challenges

The victory was particularly poignant for Jackson, whose family was in the stands after making a journey from the Liberty Bowl in Memphis. With this triumphant moral boost and a recent record of six wins in their past seven games, the Cyclones are poised to face their next adversary, Kansas.

Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

