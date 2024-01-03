Argentine Footballer Jalil Elias Joins Johor Darul Ta’zim in Record-breaking Deal

Argentine footballer Jalil Elias has officially joined the Malaysian football club, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), for the 2024-2025 season. The 27-year-old, previously playing for San Lorenzo in Argentina, is valued at €3 million, making him the most expensive signing in M-League history. The announcement was unveiled with a video on the club’s social media, featuring Elias arriving in a luxury limousine for the contract signing.

Strengthening JDT’s Lineup

Elias is well-known for his role in the defensive midfield, a position similar to Natxo Insa in the team. An alumnus of Newell’s Old Boys academy in Santa Fe, which also happens to be Lionel Messi’s alma mater, Elias brings a wealth of experience and skill to JDT. He has made 117 appearances for San Lorenzo since 2021, scoring five goals. His ability to control the game and bring balance to the team is expected to boost JDT’s performance in the upcoming season.

A New Chapter Begins

JDT, the 10-time Super League champions, are currently undergoing a financial restructuring process to improve resilience, involving cost-cutting measures. This restructuring has led to changes in the squad, including the return of Hector Bidoglio as manager and the release of several players. Elias’s signing aligns with the club’s management goals and is a significant step towards strengthening the team despite the financial constraints.

Preparation for Asian Cup Finals

Elias, who also holds Syrian citizenship, is currently in Qatar preparing for the Asian Cup Finals. His experience and prowess on the field are expected to contribute significantly to his performance in the finals and subsequently to JDT’s success in the Malaysian League and the Asian Champions League.