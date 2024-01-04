en English
Argentina

Argentina Football Association Eyes Friendly Match in Football-Frenzied Kerala

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST
In a thrilling announcement that has stirred up the football community of Kerala, state sports minister, V. Abdurahiman, confirmed that the Argentina Football Association (AFA) has shown interest in playing a friendly match in the state. This development comes as a response to an invitation the state government dispatched in June of the previous year.

Logistical Challenges to Overcome

The minister acknowledged a few obstacles that need to be navigated, such as the monsoon season coinciding with the proposed July date for the match. There is also the challenge of the appearance fee, which was last known to range from $4 to $5 million. Despite these hurdles, the minister expressed optimism about the potential of hosting an international team of Argentina’s stature.

Argentina’s Previous India Interactions

The AFA had previously expressed an interest in playing in India during the June 2023 international window. However, their high costs prevented the All India Football Federation (AIFF) from hosting them. Instead, Argentina competed in friendly matches against Indonesia in Jakarta and Australia in Beijing during that period, where Lionel Messi scored his fastest international goal against Australia. The last time Argentina played in India was in 2011 in a friendly against Venezuela.

Kerala’s Football Fervour

Kerala, known for its passionate football fans, displayed its ardent support during the FIFA World Cup 2022. The state was adorned with large cutouts of popular footballers like Messi, Neymar Jr, and Christiano Ronaldo. Fan parks with giant LED walls were also set up to enhance the viewing experience. Argentina’s ambassador to India acknowledged Kerala’s fan base by hosting the state’s chief minister and expressing the national side’s appreciation. Diego Maradona’s visits to Kerala in 2012 and Kolkata in 2008 are also highlighted as a testament to the state’s football enthusiasm.

Argentina India Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

