Ardscoil Rós Clinches Victory in Harty Cup Quarter-Final Against John the Baptist CS

In an all-Limerick showdown, Ardscoil Rós clinched a nail-biting victory against John the Baptist Community School in the Harty Cup quarter-final held at Kilmallock. Ardscoil Rós held the reins throughout the match, but they saw their lead dwindle to a single point with just eight minutes remaining on the clock.

The Spirit of the Game

Despite being without Clonlara’s star player Diarmuid Stritch due to injury, Ardscoil Rós showed resilience and tenacity, drawing upon their bench for much-needed support. Key players Eoin Carey and Limerick U20’s Fintan Fitzgerald emerged as game-changers in the crucial closing moments. Fitzgerald’s points extended Ardscoil Rós’ lead to three, helping to seal the victory.

Unforgettable Performances

Ardscoil Rós’ Michael Collins had a strong start, navigating his game through different defenders and contributing significantly to the scoreline. John the Baptist CS, however, put up a spirited fight. They remained in the game with points from Hugh Flanagan and Owen Meany.

Final Scoreline

Despite John the Baptist CS’s efforts, Ardscoil Rós’ four-point lead proved insurmountable. Standout performances from Ardscoil Rós’ players like Daniel Chaplin and Marc O’Brien, along with a consistent free-scoring display by Owen Meany from John the Baptist CS, painted the final scoreline. Now, Ardscoil Rós looks ahead to face Thurles CBS in the semi-finals.