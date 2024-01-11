Ardscoil Rís and Glenstal Abbey Secure Spots in Munster Schools Senior Cup Next Round

In a thrilling display of athleticism and strategy, Ardscoil Rís and Glenstal Abbey have both triumphed in their recent matches, securing their places in the next round of the Munster Schools Senior Cup. The stakes are high, as the prestigious rugby competition continues to unfold.

Ardscoil Rís Clinches Narrow Win

Ardscoil Rís claimed a nail-biting victory over their Limerick rivals, Castletroy College, at Liam Fitzgerald Park. The final score was a close 11-10, with Ardscoil Rís edging out their opponents in a tense Limerick derby. Aaron Byrnes landed a late penalty, securing the win for his team and catapulting the school into the quarter-final eliminator match against Bandon Grammar.

From Dominance to Comeback

Castletroy College dominated the opening quarter, setting a fast-paced and intense tone for the match. However, Ardscoil Rís staged an impressive second-half comeback, scoring a try and two penalties. This comeback not only clinched the game for Ardscoil Rís, but also showcased the team's resilience and unwavering spirit.

Glenstal Abbey Triumphs

On the same day, Glenstal Abbey swept the field with a decisive 37-3 victory over Villiers, earning them a place against Rockwell College in the next round. Like the Ardscoil vs. Bandon match, this game is highly anticipated, promising high-level rugby and fierce competition.

As the 2024 Munster Schools Senior Cup unfolds, the spotlight is firmly on Ardscoil Rís and Glenstal Abbey. With their recent victories, they have not only secured their spots in the next round but also demonstrated the high caliber of their teams. As these games approach, the tension is palpable, the excitement is mounting, and the spirit of rugby is alive and well.