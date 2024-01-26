Arby's and Indiana Pacers Team Up for a Free Fries Promotion

In an appetizing blend of fast food and basketball, Arby's restaurants in Indianapolis have joined forces with the Indiana Pacers for a promotional event that is sure to delight fans. On January 26, patrons can claim a small order of curly or crinkle fries at participating Arby's branches, and the best part is, they don't need a game ticket to enjoy this treat.

A Promotion Tied to the Game

The promotional event is ingeniously linked to the Pacers' games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The terms of the offer are simple: if an opposing player misses two consecutive free throws during a Pacers' game, fans become eligible for the free fries. This engaging initiative not only entices fans towards the game but also adds a unique spin to the sport.

The Free-Throw Frenzy Trigger

This time, the trigger for the promotional event was Philadelphia 76ers forward KJ Martin. His two consecutive missed free throws during a game against the Pacers set the stage for fans to enjoy a serving of Arby's fries on the house.

Scoring Big since October

The Arby's-Pacers collaboration has been a hit since its inception at the start of the season in October. With the opposing teams missing two consecutive free throws in 11 games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, fans have had the chance to redeem free fries at least once a month. This innovative cross-industry linkage between sports and fast-food is a testament to the evolving landscape of promotional strategies, marking a win for both the Pacers and Arby's.