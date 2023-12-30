Arbaaz Khan Ties the Knot with Shura Khan: A Look into their Intimate Wedding

Arbaaz Khan, the renowned Bollywood actor, tied the knot with makeup artist Shura Khan in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple was spotted all smiles at the airport, possibly jetting off for their honeymoon. The event, held on December 24th, was a private affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. The wedding took place at the residence of Arbaaz’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, in Mumbai.

Wedding Bells in the Khan Family

Arbaaz Khan, previously married to Malaika Arora, found love again on the sets of his upcoming film, Patna Shukla. He and Shura Khan hit it off instantly, leading to a whirlwind romance that culminated in their marriage. In a show of solidarity, the entire Khan clan was present at the wedding. Arbaaz’s parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, and his siblings Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, were among the attendees.

Sharing the Joy

In the aftermath of the wedding, Arbaaz took to Instagram to share pictures from the ceremony. The actor was seen in a cozy pose with Shura, both dressed in matching outfits. The photos radiated the joy and love shared by the couple. Arbaaz’s son from his previous marriage, Arhaan Khan, also graced the occasion.

A New Chapter

Arbaaz and Shura Khan’s wedding marks a new chapter in their lives. As they jet off for their honeymoon, fans and well-wishers are left with a glimpse into the private ceremony through the photos shared by the actor. Their smiles bear testament to the happiness they’ve found in each other, a sentiment echoed by the joyous celebrations seen in the shared footage.