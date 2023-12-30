en English
Arbaaz Khan Ties the Knot with Shura Khan: A Look into their Intimate Wedding

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:33 am EST
Arbaaz Khan Ties the Knot with Shura Khan: A Look into their Intimate Wedding

Arbaaz Khan, the renowned Bollywood actor, tied the knot with makeup artist Shura Khan in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple was spotted all smiles at the airport, possibly jetting off for their honeymoon. The event, held on December 24th, was a private affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. The wedding took place at the residence of Arbaaz’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, in Mumbai.

Wedding Bells in the Khan Family

Arbaaz Khan, previously married to Malaika Arora, found love again on the sets of his upcoming film, Patna Shukla. He and Shura Khan hit it off instantly, leading to a whirlwind romance that culminated in their marriage. In a show of solidarity, the entire Khan clan was present at the wedding. Arbaaz’s parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, and his siblings Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, were among the attendees.

Sharing the Joy

In the aftermath of the wedding, Arbaaz took to Instagram to share pictures from the ceremony. The actor was seen in a cozy pose with Shura, both dressed in matching outfits. The photos radiated the joy and love shared by the couple. Arbaaz’s son from his previous marriage, Arhaan Khan, also graced the occasion.

A New Chapter

Arbaaz and Shura Khan’s wedding marks a new chapter in their lives. As they jet off for their honeymoon, fans and well-wishers are left with a glimpse into the private ceremony through the photos shared by the actor. Their smiles bear testament to the happiness they’ve found in each other, a sentiment echoed by the joyous celebrations seen in the shared footage.

India Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

