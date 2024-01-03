en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

Arago de Sète Triumphs Over Montpellier in High-Stakes Volleyball Match

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:56 pm EST
Arago de Sète Triumphs Over Montpellier in High-Stakes Volleyball Match

On the frosty evening of January 3rd, the Arago de Sète volleyball team clashed with their rivals from Montpellier in what was destined to be a nerve-wracking match. Both teams had been grappling with a streak of three consecutive defeats, making this game a pivotal turning point for both. The tension was palpable, but amidst the chaos, Sète emerged victorious with a final score of 3-1.

First Steps to Victory

The game commenced with a block from Montpellier’s Demyanenko against Sète’s Kreek. However, the initial setback did not faze Sète. They quickly pivoted, with Gonzalez delivering a sterling performance in service and attacks, propelling Sète from a 6-6 deadlock to an 11-6 lead. The first set closed at 25-18 in Sète’s favor, punctuated by a decisive ace from Gonzalez.

Sète’s Dominance Continues

The second set echoed the dynamic of the first, with Sète maintaining their control and wrapping it up with a 25-19 scoreline. Montpellier attempted a comeback in the third set, managing to secure it 25-22, but their inconsistent play failed to sustain this momentum.

Closing the Match

Sète confidently closed the match in the fourth set with a final score of 25-19, securing a convincing win in this regional derby. The standout players for Sète included Zanotti, who landed 20 winning attacks, and Gauna, who contributed significantly with 4 blocks. Montpellier’s performance was characterized by strong blocks from Le Goff, yet marred by numerous direct fouls, including 22 missed serves, which ultimately cost them the match.

0
France Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

France

See more
1 min ago
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
In the quaint town of Mende, nestled in the heart of France, a unique conversation is taking place. Celine Lafabrie, a renowned sex and couples therapist, is taking on the challenge of discussing the often-taboo subject of sexuality during illness. Drawing an enlightening parallel between the patient’s journey and the ancient Japanese art of Kintsugi,
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
Paris Saint-Germain Triumphs in French Champions Trophy, Key Players Set for National Duties
27 mins ago
Paris Saint-Germain Triumphs in French Champions Trophy, Key Players Set for National Duties
Global News Roundup: Legal Charges, Airplane Collision, Scientific Innovations, and More
3 hours ago
Global News Roundup: Legal Charges, Airplane Collision, Scientific Innovations, and More
France's Constitutional Council Blocks Arms Funding Through Savings Accounts
2 mins ago
France's Constitutional Council Blocks Arms Funding Through Savings Accounts
Kylian Mbappé Cements Status as PSG's Top Scorer; Champions Trophy Venue Changes to Paris
8 mins ago
Kylian Mbappé Cements Status as PSG's Top Scorer; Champions Trophy Venue Changes to Paris
French Investment Group Set to Explore Opportunities in Zimbabwe
17 mins ago
French Investment Group Set to Explore Opportunities in Zimbabwe
Latest Headlines
World News
First Baby of 2024 Welcomed at Great Plains Health
11 seconds
First Baby of 2024 Welcomed at Great Plains Health
Pepperdine's Michael Ajayi Emerges as Unexpected Scoring Leader in WCC
30 seconds
Pepperdine's Michael Ajayi Emerges as Unexpected Scoring Leader in WCC
Vermont Legislators Kick Off New Session: A Focus on Resiliency and Affordability
33 seconds
Vermont Legislators Kick Off New Session: A Focus on Resiliency and Affordability
Settlement Reached in Class Action Lawsuit Against Lyme Disease Test Provider LetsGetChecked
42 seconds
Settlement Reached in Class Action Lawsuit Against Lyme Disease Test Provider LetsGetChecked
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
1 min
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
2 mins
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
2 mins
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
West Texas Veterans Administration to Host Town Hall Meeting
2 mins
West Texas Veterans Administration to Host Town Hall Meeting
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
2 mins
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
29 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
41 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app