Ara Galang Signs with Chery Tiggo Crossovers: A New Chapter in Professional Volleyball

Former F2 Logistics volleyball star, Ara Galang has officially joined the Chery Tiggo Crossovers. The team welcomed her via social media on Monday, indicating their excitement to be part of her next chapter in professional volleyball and setting the stage for a dynamic new phase in the team’s evolution.

Galang Joins Chery Tiggo’s Stellar Roster

The 28-year-old veteran spiker will be playing under a new system and environment with coaches Aaron Velez and KungFu Reyes. She will bolster the deep wing spiker-rotation of the Crossovers, joining Eya and EJ Laure, Mylene Paat, Cess Robles, Shaya Adorador, and France Ronquillo.

Galang aims to contribute her offensive prowess, steady floor defense, and experience to Chery Tiggo, which is looking to improve its performance in the upcoming season. The signing of Galang brings new dynamics to the team, as they gain a player with a remarkable track record in the sport.

Galang’s Anticipation for the New Chapter

Galang expressed excitement about playing with her new teammates and is determined to give her best to contribute to the team. Chery Tiggo ended the PVL Second All-Filipino Conference with an 8-3 win-loss record, and with Galang’s addition, they are poised to make an impact.

Support for Galang’s Transition

Galang, the 5-foot-7 spiker from Angeles City, Pampanga, thanked her supporters and Chery fans for their continuous support. The signing of Galang marks a significant moment in her career, as she begins a new chapter with Chery Tiggo after the disbandment of F2 Logistics.