APR FC Triumphs Over AS Kigali in Rwanda Peace Cup Nail-Biter

In a riveting encounter in the Rwanda Peace Cup, APR FC claimed a razor-thin 1-0 triumph over arch-rivals AS Kigali. The match, hosted on a nippy Wednesday at the illustrious Kigali Pele Stadium, was marked by a show-stopping long-range goal by Jean Bosco Ruboneka. The 40th-minute right-footed strike, launched from a distance of about 40 yards, clanged off the post and nestled into the net, etching its place in the annals of the competition.

Stellar Defense and Missed Opportunities

Despite AS Kigali’s palpable dominance in the second half, they found themselves stymied by APR’s impervious defense, marshalled ably by the stoic Thierry Froger. A barrage of attempts to claw back into the game and secure an equalizer came to naught against APR’s backline. Fiston Ishimwe, who is currently on loan to APR, emerged as a beacon of hope amid the team’s struggle to generate scoring opportunities, delivering a performance that belied the scoreline.

Playing Without Star Power

APR found themselves facing the challenge without their star player, Victor Mbaoma. The striking powerhouse was conspicuously absent due to an injury sustained in the recent Mapinduzi Cup, leaving an evident void in the team’s attacking formation. However, the team’s resilience in the face of this adversity was evident in their hard-fought victory.

Setting the Stage for the Return Leg

The result of this match sets a tantalizing stage for the second leg of the competition slated for January 24. The history of rivalry between these two teams, further amplified by their faceoff in the previous season’s final where AS Kigali clinched the title, adds an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming match. In other news, the scheduled match between Addax and Mukura was deferred owing to a waterlogged pitch, underlining the unpredictable nature of the sport.