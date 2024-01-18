en English
Football

APR FC Triumphs Over AS Kigali in Rwanda Peace Cup Nail-Biter

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:52 am EST
APR FC Triumphs Over AS Kigali in Rwanda Peace Cup Nail-Biter

In a riveting encounter in the Rwanda Peace Cup, APR FC claimed a razor-thin 1-0 triumph over arch-rivals AS Kigali. The match, hosted on a nippy Wednesday at the illustrious Kigali Pele Stadium, was marked by a show-stopping long-range goal by Jean Bosco Ruboneka. The 40th-minute right-footed strike, launched from a distance of about 40 yards, clanged off the post and nestled into the net, etching its place in the annals of the competition.

Stellar Defense and Missed Opportunities

Despite AS Kigali’s palpable dominance in the second half, they found themselves stymied by APR’s impervious defense, marshalled ably by the stoic Thierry Froger. A barrage of attempts to claw back into the game and secure an equalizer came to naught against APR’s backline. Fiston Ishimwe, who is currently on loan to APR, emerged as a beacon of hope amid the team’s struggle to generate scoring opportunities, delivering a performance that belied the scoreline.

Playing Without Star Power

APR found themselves facing the challenge without their star player, Victor Mbaoma. The striking powerhouse was conspicuously absent due to an injury sustained in the recent Mapinduzi Cup, leaving an evident void in the team’s attacking formation. However, the team’s resilience in the face of this adversity was evident in their hard-fought victory.

Setting the Stage for the Return Leg

The result of this match sets a tantalizing stage for the second leg of the competition slated for January 24. The history of rivalry between these two teams, further amplified by their faceoff in the previous season’s final where AS Kigali clinched the title, adds an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming match. In other news, the scheduled match between Addax and Mukura was deferred owing to a waterlogged pitch, underlining the unpredictable nature of the sport.

Football Rwanda Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

