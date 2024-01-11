Apprentice Jockey Jett Stanley Aiming for First Stakes Win at January Cup

Apprentice jockey Jett Stanley has been granted the exceptional opportunity to vie for his first stakes victory in the upcoming January Cup at Rosehill, riding Naval College. Despite not having the leverage of his usual two-kilogram claim, Stanley’s track record and rapport with the rising stayer have earned him this pivotal chance.

Riding High with Naval College

Naval College, the favored contender for the January Cup, has shown significant promise, boasting three wins and three placings from a total of seven Australian starts. Stanley’s relationship with Naval College is a major factor behind his selection for this event. He has ridden the horse to victory on three occasions out of four attempts. This consistent success signifies an exceptional synergy between horse and jockey, a crucial element for high-stakes races.

A Rising Star in the Saddle

Jett Stanley is recognized as part of the emerging wave of skilled apprentices aiming to make their mark in the Sydney racing circuit by the end of the season. Stanley’s selection for the January Cup, without the benefit of his two-kilogram claim, demonstrates the faith his trainer, Annabel Neasham, has in his ability to compete at this level.

Chasing First Stakes Success

Stanley has expressed both excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to potentially clinify his first stakes win, especially aboard Naval College, a horse he has developed a successful partnership with. This opportunity is a testament to Stanley’s growing reputation and skill set, marking a significant step in his career. From morning rides to high-pressure races, Stanley’s familiarity with Naval College could well prove to be the key to his first stakes victory on Saturday.