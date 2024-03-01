App State Football's 2024 Sun Belt Schedule Unveiled: Key Matchups and Dates Announced

Excitement builds as the Sun Belt Conference announces App State Football's 2024 schedule, featuring six home games, pivotal matchups, and a division format leading to the Championship Game on December 7. With a blend of conference and non-conference games, the season promises thrilling football action.
Season Highlights and Key Games
App State is set to host South Alabama in the conference opener, marking a significant start to their Sun Belt campaign. The Mountaineers, under coach Shawn Clark, aim to build on their nine-win season and Sun Belt East Division title from 2023. The schedule also features high-profile non-conference games, including a challenging away game at Clemson and Virginia's visit to Coastal Carolina, showcasing the strength and competitiveness of Sun Belt teams against notable opponents.
Media Coverage and Game Times
All games are slated for broadcast across ESPN platforms, ensuring fans won't miss a moment of the action. While kick-off times are yet to be finalized, they are expected to be announced in late May, offering fans ample time to plan their game day experiences. This broad exposure underscores the growing interest in Sun Belt football and its increasing impact on the national stage.
Looking Ahead: App State's Prospects
With 68 percent of their overall production returning from a successful 2023 season, App State looks poised for another strong performance. The team's blend of experience and fresh talent, combined with strategic matchups, sets the stage for a potentially memorable season. As preparations for the 2024 campaign ramp up, all eyes will be on App State to see if they can capitalize on last season's success and conquer the Sun Belt once more.