App State Football Players Earn Academic All-District Honors

In a testament to the balance between athletic prowess and academic excellence, four football players from the 2023 Appalachian State University (App State) team have been recognized as Academic All-District honorees by the College Sports Communicators organization. Kyle Arnholt, Jackson Greene, Michael Hetzel, and Eli Wilson have etched their names in the distinguished list after a season where the Mountaineers clinched a 9-5 record and emerged victorious in the Cure Bowl.
Excelling on Field and In Classroom
The student-athletes have achieved high academic standards while demonstrating skill and determination on the field, an embodiment of the spirit of athletics and academics at the NCAA Division I level. Jackson Greene and Eli Wilson, in particular, have been selected as finalists for the prestigious CSC Academic All-America awards, with both of them earning their degrees in management.
Individual Achievements
Greene, who graduated with a 3.72 GPA, was also named a third-team All-American by the College Football Network. Wilson, on the other hand, stood out in his academic performance as a double major in management and supply chain management, graduating with a 3.61 GPA. He was also a second-team All-Sun Belt selection as a tight end who caught five touchdown passes in 2023.
Testament to App State's Academic Culture
The Academic All-District team selection and the advancement of Greene and Wilson as finalists for the All-America recognition are not just individual achievements, but they reflect the strong academic culture within the App State football program. It serves as a commendation of the student-athletes' hard work in both the classroom and on the playing field, thus reaffirming the essence of being a student-athlete - excellence in both academics and athletics.