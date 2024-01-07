Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons Triumph over Van Meter in Thrilling Rematch

In the realm of Iowa girls basketball, a thrilling rematch unfolded at Van Meter High School on January 6. Last year’s rivals, Aplington-Parkersburg High School and Van Meter High School, faced off once again, with the Falcons of Aplington-Parkersburg emerging victorious with a final score of 39-30.

First Half Dominance

Aplington-Parkersburg set the tempo early, finishing the first quarter with a 10-5 advantage. They maintained their momentum and extended their lead to 24-12 by halftime, demonstrating a dominant performance in the first half.

A Nail-biting Third Quarter

The third quarter saw a spirited attempt at a comeback from Van Meter. They managed to narrow the Falcons’ lead to a single point, ending the quarter at 27-26. This quarter was a testament to Van Meter’s tenacity and refusal to concede easily.

Sealing the Victory

However, the fourth quarter was where Aplington-Parkersburg truly shone. They outscored Van Meter 12-4, securing their win and establishing their dominance in the game. The match was a repeat of their previous encounter on January 7, 2023, held at Aplington-Parkersburg High School.

