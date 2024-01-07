en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons Triumph over Van Meter in Thrilling Rematch

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:05 am EST
Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons Triumph over Van Meter in Thrilling Rematch

In the realm of Iowa girls basketball, a thrilling rematch unfolded at Van Meter High School on January 6. Last year’s rivals, Aplington-Parkersburg High School and Van Meter High School, faced off once again, with the Falcons of Aplington-Parkersburg emerging victorious with a final score of 39-30.

First Half Dominance

Aplington-Parkersburg set the tempo early, finishing the first quarter with a 10-5 advantage. They maintained their momentum and extended their lead to 24-12 by halftime, demonstrating a dominant performance in the first half.

(Read Also: Thrilling Victories and High-Powered Performances Mark Recent High School Basketball Matches in Iowa and Illinois)

A Nail-biting Third Quarter

The third quarter saw a spirited attempt at a comeback from Van Meter. They managed to narrow the Falcons’ lead to a single point, ending the quarter at 27-26. This quarter was a testament to Van Meter’s tenacity and refusal to concede easily.

(Read Also: Thrilling Matches and Resounding Victories: A Look at Recent High School Girls’ Basketball Scores)

Sealing the Victory

However, the fourth quarter was where Aplington-Parkersburg truly shone. They outscored Van Meter 12-4, securing their win and establishing their dominance in the game. The match was a repeat of their previous encounter on January 7, 2023, held at Aplington-Parkersburg High School.

Apart from the high-stakes basketball game, the community witnessed several other local news developments. Unrelated to the game, a Waterloo man was arrested, a long-standing local coach was hospitalized, and a local grocery store shut its doors, among other updates.

The sports update was provided courtesy of ScoreStream, a platform that empowers sports enthusiasts to share scores, results, and engage in sports-related discussions.

Read More

0
Local News Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Local News

See more
35 mins ago
Key Decisions Loom for Rowan-Salisbury School Board
In a significant move, the Rowan-Salisbury School Board is poised to discuss a variety of critical topics at their forthcoming meeting on Monday. Topping the agenda is the review of the lowest bid for the demolition of Knox Middle School. The bid, by Custom Demo, is priced at $687,448, marking the next step in a
Key Decisions Loom for Rowan-Salisbury School Board
Hoskins Drug Store: A 90-Year Legacy of Community Care in Clinton, Tennessee
1 hour ago
Hoskins Drug Store: A 90-Year Legacy of Community Care in Clinton, Tennessee
Lawsuit Challenges Twin Lakes Park Transfer, Citing Violation of Original Deed
1 hour ago
Lawsuit Challenges Twin Lakes Park Transfer, Citing Violation of Original Deed
Weekly Death Notices and Funeral Announcements in Cambridgeshire
50 mins ago
Weekly Death Notices and Funeral Announcements in Cambridgeshire
Maria Greeley: From Pennsylvania to Wilton's Town Manager
59 mins ago
Maria Greeley: From Pennsylvania to Wilton's Town Manager
Rockwell's Mural Contest Reopens with $500 Reward: A Fusion of Art and Heritage
60 mins ago
Rockwell's Mural Contest Reopens with $500 Reward: A Fusion of Art and Heritage
Latest Headlines
World News
Sue Ryder Amplifies Bereavement Support with New Grief Kind Space in Cheltenham
1 min
Sue Ryder Amplifies Bereavement Support with New Grief Kind Space in Cheltenham
Arsenal vs Liverpool: A High-Stakes FA Cup Showdown at Emirates Stadium
1 min
Arsenal vs Liverpool: A High-Stakes FA Cup Showdown at Emirates Stadium
Kilmacud Crokes vs Glen: The Anticipated Rematch of Controversy and Redemption
1 min
Kilmacud Crokes vs Glen: The Anticipated Rematch of Controversy and Redemption
NFL Week 18: Limited Broadcast for Seahawks vs Cardinals amidst Key Games
5 mins
NFL Week 18: Limited Broadcast for Seahawks vs Cardinals amidst Key Games
New Mexico Outshines Wyoming in College Basketball Showdown
6 mins
New Mexico Outshines Wyoming in College Basketball Showdown
Oregon Triumphs over Washington State in Thrilling Basketball Match
6 mins
Oregon Triumphs over Washington State in Thrilling Basketball Match
Total Fitness to Open 'The Women's Gym': A New Vision for Women's Fitness
6 mins
Total Fitness to Open 'The Women's Gym': A New Vision for Women's Fitness
Cincinnati Triumphs Over BYU: A Breakdown of the Thrilling Basketball Match
6 mins
Cincinnati Triumphs Over BYU: A Breakdown of the Thrilling Basketball Match
GOP Leaders Back Trump: A Year After the Capitol Riot
6 mins
GOP Leaders Back Trump: A Year After the Capitol Riot
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app