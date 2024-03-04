Apex Legends' Inner Beast Event Unleashes New Hunt Mode, Exclusive Skins Dropping March 5

As Apex Legends season 20 continues to evolve, the upcoming Inner Beast collection event, set to launch on March 5, introduces a thrilling new Limited Time Mode (LTM) dubbed The Hunt, which promises to add an exhilarating twist to the battle royale's gameplay dynamics. This innovative mode turns players into predators or prey, as they seek out datapads across the map, triggering a high-stakes game of cat and mouse against randomly assigned squads. The stakes are high with exclusive high-tier loot on the line for victorious hunters or successful prey.

Engage in the Thrill of the Hunt

The Hunt LTM not only spices up the gameplay but also tests the strategic skills of players. Upon activating a datapad, a team is assigned a "prey" squad, marked on their maps, setting the stage for an intense showdown. Despite the apparent advantage for the hunters, the prey is far from defenseless. A timely warning system alerts them as hunters close in, leveling the playing field and ensuring that every match is fraught with suspense and unpredictability. The culmination of a successful hunt rewards the victors with a special loot tick, potentially granting access to coveted care package weapons.

Exclusive Cosmetics and Legendary Recolors

The Inner Beast event also brings a fresh collection of 24 limited-time cosmetics, inspired by the themes of tracking and bounty hunting. While the event primarily features Legendary recolors, including those for fan-favorites like Bloodhound, Octane, Caustic, and Rampart, it also introduces a new Mythic reward - Octane's Prototype Butterfly Knife Heirloom. Free players aren't left out, with the event's reward tracker offering Epic skins for Vantage and the Bocek Bow, among other collectibles. This approach ensures that all players, regardless of their spending capacity, can partake in the event's bounty.

A New Chapter for Apex Legends

The introduction of The Hunt LTM and the Inner Beast collection event marks another significant milestone in the evolution of Apex Legends. As players adapt to the new dynamics and explore the depths of strategic gameplay it introduces, the community eagerly anticipates how these changes will reshape the competitive landscape. With a mix of anticipation and strategy, players around the globe prepare to dive into the fray, hunting or being hunted, as they vie for supremacy and the exclusive rewards that come with it.

This blend of high-stakes gameplay, exclusive cosmetics, and the opportunity to engage in a unique predator-prey dynamic makes the Inner Beast collection event a compelling addition to Apex Legends. As players gear up to explore everything it has to offer, the event is poised to leave an indelible mark on the game's history, challenging players to adapt, strategize, and ultimately, emerge victorious in the face of new adversities.