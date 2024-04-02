AP Week in Sports: Isaac Cruz Dominates in Vegas, Tour of Flanders Thrills, and More

From Isaac Cruz's stunning victory in Las Vegas to the historic Tour of Flanders, the past week in sports has been nothing short of exhilarating. AP photographers captured these momentous events, providing a visual feast that underscores the week's top sports stories worldwide. Among the highlights were Cruz's powerful left hook to Rolando Romero, Vegard Stake Laengen's participation in the iconic Tour of Flanders, and a remarkable athletic display in French league soccer.

Advertisment

Isaac Cruz's Triumph in Las Vegas

Isaac Cruz emerged victorious against Rolando Romero in a super lightweight title bout, marking a significant moment in his career. The fight, held on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Las Vegas, ended with Cruz delivering a devastating left hook to Romero, culminating in a technical knockout in the eighth round. This victory not only showcased Cruz's formidable prowess in the ring but also propelled him into the spotlight as a major force in the boxing world.

Historic Tour of Flanders

Advertisment

The Tour of Flanders, a monumental event in the cycling calendar, took place on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Norway's Vegard Stake Laengen of the UAE Team Emirates was among the riders who navigated through the scenic yet challenging terrain of Oudenaarde, Belgium. This race, steeped in history, continues to captivate fans and athletes alike with its grueling course and competitive spirit, highlighting the enduring appeal of professional cycling.

Memorable Moments in Sports

Other notable events captured by AP photographers included a dynamic maneuver in the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain, and Gregory Clayton Jr.'s impressive broad jump during LSU's NCAA football pro day. These images, among others, provide a snapshot of the week's most compelling sports stories, reflecting the passion, determination, and skill that define athletic competition at its finest.