AP Bren Announces Departure of Championship Analyst Vren

In a move that has sent ripples across the esports universe, AP Bren, the reigning world champions of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, have confirmed the departure of their championship analyst and technical coach, Vrendon "Vren" Lin.

Advertisment

This announcement comes as a surprise to many, especially given its timing - merely a month after their triumphant victory in the world title competition held in Manila.

AP Bren's Unexpected Announcement

The announcement is seen as a significant shift in AP Bren's strategic direction. Vren, an undeniable asset to the team, has been instrumental in their meteoric rise, particularly throughout 2023. His insights and decisions have been credited with giving the team a competitive edge, leading to a series of significant victories. Among his notable achievements are two gold medals with the national esports team Sibol.

Advertisment

Vren's Impact on AP Bren

Under Vren's mentorship, AP Bren managed to clinch their first MPL title in four seasons. This victory was followed by a world title at the M5 competition. The team attributes much of their success to Vren's strategic acumen and ability to make crucial draft picks that have consistently given them an upper hand in competitions.

Prior Coaching Experience

Before joining AP Bren, Vren had already made a name for himself in the esports community, having coached teams such as Bigetron Alpha and TNC Pro Team. His departure from AP Bren, therefore, raises questions about the team's future trajectory and strategic direction. However, the team expressed their profound gratitude for Vren's contributions and hinted at a potential return in the future, perhaps as an import.

While the esports community is abuzz with speculation, whispers about Vren joining an overseas team are growing louder. One team that has come up in these discussions is RRQ Indonesia, though nothing has been confirmed as of yet. As the esports world continues to watch this development closely, one thing is clear - Vren's departure marks the end of an era for AP Bren, and his future endeavors will undoubtedly be followed with keen interest.