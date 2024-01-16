AP Announces Top 10 High School Basketball Rankings in Tennessee

The Associated Press has announced its top 10 high school basketball teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification. The rankings, determined by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters, reflect the teams' performance records through January 16.

AP's Top 10 Rankings

Selected based on a point system, the rankings awarded points from 10 for a first-place vote down to 1 point for a 10th-place vote. The list, open to all Associated Press members in Tennessee, was voted on by various publications and media outlets across the state. The rankings include first-place votes in parentheses, records up to January 16, and total points.

Teams Receiving 12 or More Points

Interestingly, the ranking also mentioned teams that received 12 or more points. This included David Crockett and Power Center Academy High School. Other teams like Rockwood, Knoxville Webb, MUS, and Trinity Christian Academy also received 12 or more points, demonstrating the competitive nature of high school basketball within the state.

Reflecting the State's Basketball Landscape

The rankings provide a comprehensive look at the current standings of high school basketball within Tennessee's divisions. The consensus of the participating journalists and broadcasters offers a unique perspective into the state's sports scene, highlighting the strides made by these young athletes and their schools. As the season continues, it will be interesting to watch how these rankings shift and shape the narrative of high school basketball in Tennessee.