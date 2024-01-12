en English
NFL

AP Announces 2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Celebrating Top Performers

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:38 pm EST
AP Announces 2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Celebrating Top Performers

The Associated Press (AP) has unveiled the results of its 2023 NFL All-Pro team voting, spotlighting the season’s top performers across various positions. Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson emerged as the leading player in his category, closely trailed by Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers.

Unanimous Choices and First-Team Honors

Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers was the unanimous choice for running back, bagging all 50 first-place votes. The Cowboys’ wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, upon receiving first-team AP All-Pro honors, expressed his heartfelt appreciation. Other strong performers in key positions included George Kittle (San Francisco) as tight end, Tyreek Hill (Miami) and Lamb as wide receivers, Trent Williams (San Francisco) at tackle, Jason Kelce (Philadelphia) as center, and Zack Martin (Dallas) as guard.

Defensive and Special Teams Standouts

On the defensive side, Myles Garrett (Cleveland) and T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh) were lauded for their exceptional performances at defensive end. Fred Warner (San Francisco) was a unanimous choice at linebacker, reflecting his immense contribution to the team. In the secondary, Kyle Hamilton (Baltimore) shone as safety, and DaRon Bland (Dallas) made his mark as cornerback. Notable special teams players like kicker Brandon Aubrey (Dallas) and punter AJ Cole (Las Vegas) received high praise for their significant contributions to the game.

Reflecting on the Season’s Best Performances

The AP’s All-Pro team selection is a testament to the raw talent, hard work, and dedication exhibited by these players throughout the season. Their performances have not only earned them individual accolades but have also significantly impacted their teams’ successes. The All-Pro team is a beacon of excellence in the NFL, showcasing the finest talent the league has to offer. As fans and fellow athletes look to these players for inspiration, the 2023 NFL All-Pro team stands as a remarkable collection of the season’s best performances.

NFL Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

