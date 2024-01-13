en English
Cricket

Antum Naqvi Shatters Records in Zimbabwe’s Domestic Cricket

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:15 pm EST
Antum Naqvi Shatters Records in Zimbabwe’s Domestic Cricket

In the annals of Zimbabwe’s domestic cricket, a new record has been set by Antum Naqvi, a 24-year-old all-rounder. In a remarkable feat of sporting prowess, Naqvi scored an unbeaten 300 off 295 balls during a four-day Logan Cup match, establishing a new benchmark for first-class cricket in the country. The Mid West Rhinos, Naqvi’s team, witnessed this achievement during their face-off with the Matabeleland Tuskers.

Surpassing the Old, Setting the New

Naqvi’s monumental innings included 30 fours and 10 sixes. This surpassed the previous record of 265 runs, which was established by Cephas Zhuwao in 2017. The Belgium-born player, who spent most of his life in Australia, has been a force to reckon with since his arrival in Zimbabwe a year ago. He has scored a staggering 715 first-class runs in eight matches, boasting an outstanding average of 102.

A Rising Star in the Cricketing Sky

Naqvi’s prowess with both bat and ball has made him a shining prospect in Zimbabwe’s cricket scene. His triple-century knock is a testament to his penchant for big runs, having previously scored centuries in his first two first-class innings and notching up his third Logan Cup ton. Additionally, Naqvi has excelled with his off spin, making him a valuable all-rounder.

On the Path to National Glory

Naqvi’s exceptional performance has not only garnered widespread attention and praise from the cricket community but has also thrust him into the national frame. He is currently in discussions with Zimbabwe Cricket to qualify for national team selection. With interest from Franchise teams like Peshawar Zalmi and Jamaica Tallawahs, it seems only a matter of time before he’s playing for Zimbabwe and in the global Franchise tournaments. This record-breaking achievement by Antum Naqvi is a testament to his extraordinary talent and potential, making him a player to watch in the future.

Cricket Sports Zimbabwe
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

