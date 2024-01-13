Antrim Football Legend Cathy Carey Announces Retirement

The world of inter-county ladies football bids farewell to a legendary figure as Cathy Carey, the acclaimed footballer from Antrim, announces her retirement. After more than two decades of steadfast service, her decision marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter in Antrim’s sporting history.

An Illustrious Career

Entering the fold in 2002, Carey became a cornerstone of the team, a driving force behind Antrim’s numerous triumphs. Her tenure saw the county clinching three All-Ireland junior championships, the most recent in August 2022, with Carey at the helm as captain. As she turns 34 next month, she leaves behind an indelible legacy, making a significant impact not just on the pitch, but on the future generation of footballers.

Victory Marks a Career Highlight

Among the many highlights of Carey’s career, the victory in the Lidl National Football League Division 4 final holds a special place. It marked the culmination of a strenuous journey to progress from the league’s fourth tier, a struggle that Carey remembers fondly. As Antrim prepares to compete in Division 3 in 2024, Carey’s presence will be missed, but her spirit will continue to inspire the team.

Continued Involvement in Football

Despite her retirement from the inter-county scene, Carey’s passion for the sport remains undiminished. She intends to maintain her involvement in football, continuing to play for her local club, Moneyglass, and taking on coaching roles for underage teams. Her distinguished contributions to the sport were celebrated when she was named Coach of the Year in November 2023. Although the idea of adult coaching is a future possibility, her current focus is on nurturing young talent and enjoying her roles at the club level.