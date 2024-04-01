Antim Panghal Withdraws from Asian Championships, Eyes Paris Olympics; Anju Steps In

World wrestling championships bronze medallist Antim Panghal has officially withdrawn from the upcoming Asian Championships in Bishkek, choosing instead to concentrate on her preparation for the Paris Olympics. Anju, who secured her position by winning the selection trials in the 53kg division in Patiala, is set to replace her. This strategic move underscores Antim's focus on the global stage as she aims to bring Olympic glory to India.

Strategic Withdrawal and Anju's Opportunity

Antim Panghal's decision to skip the Asian Championships, starting April 11, is a calculated step towards her ultimate goal: the Paris Olympics. Having secured India's quota in the 53kg category with a bronze at the world championships in September, Antim and her coach, Vikas Bharadwaj, are exploring overseas training opportunities to enhance her skills. Meanwhile, Anju, a U23 world championships medallist from 2021, has emerged as a promising talent, ready to make her mark in Bishkek.

The Road to Paris: Trials and Triumphs

Since clinching bronze at her maiden world championships last year, Antim has remained out of competition to focus on her Olympic preparations. Her achievements in 2022, including defending her U20 World title and securing bronze at the Asian Games, spotlight her as a formidable contender for Paris. On the other hand, Vinesh Phogat, a seasoned wrestler and two-time world championships medallist, faced a setback in the selection trials, setting the stage for a potential showdown in May for the final Olympic team selection.

WFI's Game Plan and Preparations

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is actively coordinating with the Sports Authority of India and the union sports ministry to organize a preparatory camp ahead of major competitions. With the Asian Championships and Olympic qualifiers on the horizon, the federation has reinstated national coaches Virender Dahiya, Jagminder Singh, and Hargobind Singh to ensure the team's readiness. As the wrestlers gear up for departure on April 9, the focus is firmly on securing more Olympic berths for India.

Antim Panghal's strategic withdrawal from the Asian Championships not only highlights her dedication to Olympic success but also opens new doors for emerging talent like Anju. As the wrestling community rallies behind its athletes, the road to Paris promises to be a journey of determination, skill, and national pride.