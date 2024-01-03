en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kenya

Anticipation Mounts for the Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Anticipation Mounts for the Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament

Mark your calendars for an exhilarating display of skill, strategy, and spirit as the Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament makes its highly anticipated return to Kenya’s sports stage. Organized by the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF), the tournament will be held from February 15-18 at the esteemed Malaba stadium, a venue known for its electrifying atmosphere and passion for the sport.

Line-Up Announced

In an announcement that has set the volleyball community abuzz, KVF revealed that the tournament will feature a fierce competition between teams from the KVF league and Division One men’s teams. A total of 16 formidable men’s teams will be demonstrating their prowess on the court, while the women’s category will see 12 of the strongest teams in the country vying for victory.

Powerhouse Teams to Compete

Among the teams to watch out for are the dominant Kenya Prisons and the formidable General Service Unit, both of whom will be competing in the men’s league. On the women’s side, the spotlight will be on KCB and Kenya Pipeline, teams known for their impressive track records and relentless pursuit of victory. These teams, along with the others participating, promise a tournament brimming with thrilling matches, unexpected twists, and memorable moments.

New Dates for the Tournament

Originally slated for January 13 and 14, the tournament’s dates have been rescheduled to February 15-18. The change of dates has only heightened the anticipation for the tournament, as fans eagerly await the chance to watch their favourite teams battle it out on the court. As we draw closer to the tournament, the question on everyone’s mind is: Who will rise to the challenge and emerge victorious in this year’s Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament?

0
Kenya Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Upendo, Daughter of Music Producer Wuod Fibi, Found Safe After Disappearance

By Israel Ojoko

Kenyan-Born American Professor Shot in Nairobi: An Unintentional Shooting?

By Israel Ojoko

Kenyan Lawyer Miguna Miguna Reveals Tender Side in 23rd Wedding Anniversary Celebration

By Israel Ojoko

Kenyan TikTok Influencer Nyako Refutes Deportation Rumours, Eyes German Citizenship

By Wojciech Zylm

Kenya Kite Cup: Surfing, Conservation, and Entertainment at Diani Beac ...
@Kenya · 13 mins
Kenya Kite Cup: Surfing, Conservation, and Entertainment at Diani Beac ...
heart comment 0
Kenya’s Mobile Money Transactions Decline for the First Time Amid Rising Economic Challenges

By Israel Ojoko

Kenya's Mobile Money Transactions Decline for the First Time Amid Rising Economic Challenges
2024: A Record-Setting Year for International Travel

By Israel Ojoko

2024: A Record-Setting Year for International Travel
Meru County Residents Grapple with Livestock Theft and Wildlife Conflicts

By Israel Ojoko

Meru County Residents Grapple with Livestock Theft and Wildlife Conflicts
Memphis Ltd Initiates Sh1 Billion Lawsuit Against Kenya’s National Lands Commission

By Israel Ojoko

Memphis Ltd Initiates Sh1 Billion Lawsuit Against Kenya's National Lands Commission
Latest Headlines
World News
Ja Morant's Tender Comeback: Social Media Appearance With Daughter Amidst Returning Success
29 seconds
Ja Morant's Tender Comeback: Social Media Appearance With Daughter Amidst Returning Success
Grandmother Spends Christmas Away from Home Due to Persistent Damp Issues
1 min
Grandmother Spends Christmas Away from Home Due to Persistent Damp Issues
Sequana Medical Earns Reimbursement Codes for Alfapump System
2 mins
Sequana Medical Earns Reimbursement Codes for Alfapump System
A Sister's Sacrifice: The Ripple Effect of Organ Donation in Colorado
2 mins
A Sister's Sacrifice: The Ripple Effect of Organ Donation in Colorado
ESPN Apologizes for Airing Video Clip Featuring Woman Baring Breast During Sugar Bowl
2 mins
ESPN Apologizes for Airing Video Clip Featuring Woman Baring Breast During Sugar Bowl
International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Experts Highlight Holistic Health
3 mins
International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Experts Highlight Holistic Health
Victoria Royals Clinch Thrilling Overtime Victory: A Resilient Comeback Story
3 mins
Victoria Royals Clinch Thrilling Overtime Victory: A Resilient Comeback Story
Shrewsbury Town Defies Odds with Victory Over Fleetwood Town
3 mins
Shrewsbury Town Defies Odds with Victory Over Fleetwood Town
Indian City with Highest TB Rate Launches Specialized MD Programme
3 mins
Indian City with Highest TB Rate Launches Specialized MD Programme
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app