Anticipation Builds for Scilly Isles Novices' Chase and Edinburgh National

The sporting world is abuzz with anticipation as the Grade 1 Scilly Isles Novices' Chase looms on the horizon, primed to be the crown jewel of the weekend's horse racing action at Sandown Park. The Edinburgh National at Musselburgh is also expected to command significant attention, making for a spirited weekend of racing that includes key races at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.

An Intimate Look into the Races

As part of this racing extravaganza, City AM Racing editor Bill Esdaile is set to share his insights and top bets for these events. Esdaile, a seasoned veteran in sports betting with a focus on horse racing, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table.

Podcast Insights and Analysis

The City AM racing podcast, an eagerly awaited event released each Friday and during major racing festivals, will delve into a detailed analysis of the weekend's races. The podcast, hosted by the seasoned Chris Barnett, will feature valuable insights from Bill Esdaile and Hong Kong racing expert, Wally Pyrah.

The Runners and the Race

The Scilly Isles Novices' Chase, the event on everyone's lips, will see five contenders vying for the top spot. Colonel Harry, Djelo, Hermes Allen, Le Patron, and Nickle Back are all set to compete. Hermes Allen, fresh from a successful chase debut and previous Grade 1 wins, is the race favourite. However, Le Patron, after a runaway win in a novice handicap chase, also shows promise. Not to be discounted, Nickle Back's recent impressive performance in fence races makes him a formidable contender, despite his mixed results over hurdles.