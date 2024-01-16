Anticipation Builds as Release of Connor Bedard's Hockey Card Approaches

The hockey card collecting community is buzzing with anticipation as the release date for Connor Bedard's rookie card approaches. This card, belonging to the Chicago Blackhawks' sensation, is particularly sought-after due to Bedard's spectacular performance in the Western Hockey League for the past three years. The industry has seen a revival, with a surge in demand and prices for hockey cards, a trend that is partly credited to individuals rekindling their collections during the pandemic.

Anticipation for the 'Young Guns' Card

The most eagerly awaited piece is the "Young Guns" card, which will be a part of the Upper Deck Series Two collection. This collection is slated for release on February 28th. The upcoming release has created a significant stir, with Connor Bedard's SP One card already commanding over $10,000 on eBay for high-quality, PSA-graded versions.

An Unprecedented Price

Robbie Logan, part-owner of RAD Cards and Collectibles, points out that this price is unprecedented, even outdoing the initial prices of cards from stars like Sidney Crosby or Connor McDavid. The rarity of achieving a PSA 10 grade enhances the card's value, making mint-condition cards especially sought after.

Hockey Card Tradition Thrives Despite Digitalization

In spite of the escalating digitalization of many hobbies, the tangible experience of opening a pack of hockey cards remains a cherished tradition for many collectors. It's this tradition that fuels the excitement surrounding the release of Connor Bedard's rookie card, an event that is sure to make a significant ripple in the hockey card collecting community.