Anticipating the 2024 College Football Season: Teams, Players, and Major Changes

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:13 pm EST
Anticipating the 2024 College Football Season: Teams, Players, and Major Changes

As the new year unfolds, the landscape of college football is set for a seismic shift. The 2024 season is poised for significant changes, with a 12-team Playoff format and major conference realignment that’s set to shake up the competitive environment. The Sports Illustrated top 25 has already unveiled a list of formidable teams, with the Georgia Bulldogs leading the pack, thanks to their consistent talent and formidable coaching under Kirby Smart, as well as Carson Beck at quarterback.

The Challengers

Other teams are gearing up to challenge the status quo. The Oregon Ducks, with Dillon Gabriel’s transfer from Oklahoma bolstering their quarterback position, are expected to make an impact in the Big Ten. The Texas Longhorns, armed with either Quinn Ewers or Arch Manning, could boast a dynamic offense, and their nonconference game at Michigan on September 7 is already generating a buzz.

Stalwarts and Upstarts

The Alabama Crimson Tide, despite losing players to the NFL and the transfer portal, is expected to hold their ground. Meanwhile, the Ohio State Buckeyes, after a three-year losing streak to Michigan, are looking to reboot with Will Howard joining as quarterback and a robust defense making a return. The Michigan Wolverines, however, face a cloud of uncertainty with Jim Harbaugh’s coaching future in doubt and player departures to the NFL.

Teams on the Rise

Teams like the Mississippi Rebels have made significant acquisitions through the transfer portal, including defensive lineman Walter Nolan. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are holding their fort with a strong defense and consistent schedule, with Riley Leonard taking the quarterback reins. The Missouri Tigers and Arizona Wildcats are set to deploy potent offenses, while the Penn State Nittany Lions seek to enhance their passing game with new coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. The Tennessee Volunteers and Utah Utes are gearing up for a comeback with fresh talent and returning players, while the Florida State Seminoles face a rebuilding phase, and the Washington Huskies aim for high scores under coach Kalen DeBoer.

The Clemson Tigers, LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Kansas Jayhawks, Oklahoma State Cowboys, North Carolina State Wolfpack, Kansas State Wildcats, and Louisville Cardinals round off the list of notable teams, each with its own set of challenges and potential for the 2024 season. This year, the dynamics of college football promise an exhilarating ride full of unexpected twists and thrilling turns. The countdown to the kickoff has begun.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

