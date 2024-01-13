Anticipating Record-Breaking Moments at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations

The 2024 Africa Cup of Nations is poised to be a landmark event in the annals of African football. As the continent’s top teams converge on Ivory Coast, the tournament is set to serve as a stage for the setting and extending of records that span decades of African football history.

Nigeria’s Quest for Glory

Leading the pack is Nigeria, a team with an illustrious pedigree in the tournament. With 15 medals already in their showcase, the Super Eagles look to further cement their top position. A podium finish in any category would add another feather to their cap; a third-place finish would be their ninth bronze, while a second-place finish would see them tie with Ghana for the most silver medals, at five each.

Ivory Coast’s Home Advantage

As the hosts, Ivory Coast has a unique opportunity to rewrite the history books. If they manage to clinch the title, they will break the longest streak without a host nation winning the tournament, a sequence that has been ongoing since Egypt’s triumph in 2006.

Senegal’s coach, Aliou Cissé, stands on the precipice of a rare achievement. If he leads the Lions of Teranga to another victory, he will join the elite ranks of coaches who have successfully defended their titles, like Hassan Shehata of Egypt and Charles Gyamfi of Ghana. This win would also make Senegal only the fourth nation to defend their title successfully.

Ghana’s Silver Lining: Tunisia’s Unbroken Run

Ghana is in a unique position to extend their record for the most silver medals if they finish second, which would be their sixth such finish.

Finally, Tunisia is set to extend its record for the most consecutive appearances in the Africa Cup of Nations, marking their 16th in a row.

With these potential record-breaking moments and the anticipation of spectacular football, the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations is expected to usher in a new era for Africa’s most prestigious tournament.